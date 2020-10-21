Priority Plastics Expands PET Manufacturing Facility

This patented, single-stage technology is new to the United States and exclusive to Priority Plastics, significantly increasing PET container capacity and the ability to offer unique container shapes and sizes.

From one single piece of production machinery, containers can range in size from 1-gal to as large as a 25-gal drum in a variety of neck shapes. The new machinery can accommodate a diverse array of consumer packaging products with speed, accuracy and an environmentally sensitive efficiency. Expanded capabilities mean the filling of more product orders - more promptly, and the servicing of an ever-widening range of innovative packing specifications.

Unique to Priority Plastics’ new machinery:

• New PET drums, up to 25 gal; weighing 30-50% less than HDPE and metal

• Bigger necks, rectangles, and wider container openings

• Stackable bottles

• Custom coloration

• Integrated Handles - “Handle-ware” with the same functionality as typical HDPE bottles used for milk, juices, oils, car care and more

• Ability to customize molds for a more unique and innovative package to meet and exceed branding objectives

