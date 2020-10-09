Polyplex Announces Alabama Facility Expansion

This investment in a second BOPET film line at its Alabama facility will be the most productive film line in the region and globally.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2021 and production is expected to start by end 2022.

Highlights of the new line:

• BOPET Film Line with a 50 Thousand Ton capacity (110 million pounds) –10.6 meters wide, with a line speed of 650 meters/min.

• Resin plant debottlenecking – increase in capacity from 58 to 86 Thousand Ton for captive consumption.

This expansion will tap into the growing shift towards local supply in regional markets and pull market share onshore. Additionally, Polyplex’s cost structure will be more efficient with a two-line configuration, metallizing and captive resin manufacturing. This investment will significantly reduce the overall unit cost and provide a more robust value proposition to the industry. Ultimately, it furthers Polyplex USA’s market leadership position in the United States.

“We are eager to leverage our existing operations, our strong ties to our customers, to our communities and of course to the expertise of our operations team as evidenced by our successful expansions in other locations. We have a well-established sales and distribution system and hope to continue to provide additional value to our customers with a cost effective, faster turnaround and increased reliability of supplies,” says Amit Kalra, President Polyplex USA.

