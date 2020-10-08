AND&OR Acquires Franco Dolfini Automation

This acquisition strengthens AND&OR’s position and offer of machinery and solutions for the blow molding industry.

Franco Dolfini Automation has 25 employees, with a turnover of approximately 2 million euros, fortifies AND&OR's offer in the blow molding sector, and allows the Group to establish itself even more firmly in its position in the Spanish and international markets, increasing its product portfolio and improving its offer of products and services.

Franco Dolfini Automation, will work as a separate entity, and will keep its own brand, management team, and strategy. "Both companies need to learn to work together and take advantage of each other know-how, making the most of synergies, to offer more to their clients”.

Among other products, FDA provides the AND&OR portfolio with quality control systems for PET bottles using high-voltage equipment, compact and flexible palletizers for empty bottles handling, tube-type baggers allowing plastic film consumption savings, dynamic weight systems, automatic cartoning machines, among others.

The two companies have much in common, both were born with a similar approach: offering simple and automatic solutions that improve the industrial processes of their clients. The sector demand and a close collaboration with its clients made both companies grow in solutions and products.

"We are very confident in this new stage of development for FDA. By sharing our experiences and knowledge and also our ambitions with AND&OR, we will be able to expand in strategic markets and respond to new opportunities. Our common future is very promising", says Franco Dolfini, FDA General Director.

Sharing this same enthusiasm, Antonio Ortega insists on the goal of this external growth: "The automation of processes is a market in real expansion, which requires specific technologies to respond to the challenges that the industry presents us. To face our challenges in the future, we must strengthen our proximity to our customers with factories and services in different locations, as well as keeping a high level of competitiveness and always offering the best solutions that meet the real needs of our customers".

