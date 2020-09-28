Regal Beloit's Gear Reducer Receives IP69K Certification

The Grove Gear Stainless Steel Worm Gear Reducer now joins the Hub City Hera Stainless Steel Gear Drive, Sealmaster PN Gold Mounted Bearings, and the Leeson Extreme Duck Ultra Motor as third party IP69K-certified products from Regal. Together, these four products provide a complete washdown solution for food and beverage, pharmaceutical and chemical processing applications.

Ingress Protection (IP) Marking rates the degree of protection provided by mechanical casings and electrical enclosures against intrusion, dust, accidental contact, and water. It is published by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The IP69K rating is for high-pressure, high-temperature washdown applications. Enclosures conforming to it must not only be dust-tight, but also able to withstand high pressure and steam cleaning.

“Traditionally, IP ratings have been used for electrical components, but the industry is starting to recognize the benefit of IP rating for power transmission components,” said David Silverman, product manager of worm gearing at Regal. “This allows our customers to have a better understanding of the product capabilities for specification purposes. We are pleased that the Grove Gear Stainless Steel Worm Gear Reducer now carries the formal IP69K certification.”

