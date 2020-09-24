Material Transfer Doubles Production Space

This is the second expansion in as many years, and provides four times the manufacturing space for Material Transfer.

“Material Transfer’s latest expansion enables us to better meet our customers’ unique demands,” said MTS President Scott Nyhof. “By bringing more processes in-house, we have more control over the manufacturing process. This results in improved quality, workflow efficiency and flexibility to meet varied lead time requirements.”





PACK EXPO Connects–November 9-13. Now more than ever, packaging and processing professionals need solutions for a rapidly changing world, and the power of the PACK EXPO brand delivers the decision makers you need to reach. Attendee registration is open now.



