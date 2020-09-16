Banner Engineering Launches Business Unit

The kits, combined with integrated software, immediately bring predictive monitoring and maintenance data online. The sensors establish a baseline and quickly identify areas for preventive repairs, bottlenecks in process, or other risks to overall equipment effectiveness.

“Companies interested in capturing the value of Industry 4.0 are wary of huge, enterprise-wide commitments or lengthy consulting engagements,” said Ty Fayfield, CEO of Banner Engineering. “SmartSolutions combines industrially-engineered products in the best possible way to pilot a concept, establish savings and success, and scale with complete confidence in both the equipment and the manufacturer.”

SmartSolutions has formed a team of IIoT product experts to develop best-in-class product combinations for industrial productivity. The team relied on customer feedback to help shape features of the kits, including simple setup, intuitive reporting dashboard configurability, and scalability. The kits typically pay for themselves in a matter of weeks, as each reduces expenses, improves efficiency, and monitors equipment to prevent downtime, costly repairs, or waste.

“These kits are just the start of our end-to-end product solutions,” said Fayfield. “Our solutions are integrating hardware, cloud software, and cellular technologies to get customers online in a matter of minutes,” said Fayfield. “We are eliminating the integration of multiple technologies and the complexity of getting your assets online.”

The kits developed by SmartSolutions are available through a national network of Banner Engineering distributors, as well as via the Banner Engineering website. SmartSolutions introduced an additional site to highlight the kits, available at discoverbanner.com.





Join us for “The Most Engaging Virtual Event for the Entire Industry” at PACK EXPO Connects, November 9-13. Live demos of equipment and products, live chat with product experts, expedited product search, and more. Attendee registration opens September 15. Be notified when the site goes live by clicking here.







