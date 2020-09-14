PI North America Announces Website Expansion to the Spanish Language

The PI North America website features educational and technical content on PROFIBUS, PROFINET, IO-Link, and omlox technologies. The content comes in many forms, such as white papers, specifications, case studies, webinars, and an active technology blog. The main sections of this website are now available in the Spanish language.



In the past two years, PI North America has hosted multiple webinars in collaboration with the PI Competence Center (PICC) and PI Training Center (PITC) in Argentina. The webinars were presented in Spanish and targeted towards the Latin American market. The events were very successful and ultimately encouraged PI North America to implement new initiatives.

The translation of the PI North America website is just the first effort in improving its reach to the Spanish speaking community. Together with the website expansion, PI North America is also offering live support in English and Spanish. Similarly, the profinetuniversity.com website also provides technical articles in English and Spanish.

“For decades, we have used our website to share resources and support the existing PI community. The new content in Spanish will not only be useful for existing members, but it presents an opportunity to reach Spanish-speaking users, manufacturers, distributors, and systems integrators worldwide,” says Nelly Ayllon Lazo, Technical Marketing Director at PI North America.

