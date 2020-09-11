Gertex Solutions Acquires Impak Packaging Systems

The addition of Impak’s staff and executive leadership is perfectly aligned with the Gertex vision of becoming the market leader supplying end-to-end packaging solutions and supplies. Gertex already has a strong equipment business line but having Impak in the fold, will position the company for even faster growth in this area.

Impak Packaging Systems has been owned and operated by Chris Tremblay since 2012, an electrical engineer with 30-years of experience in the industry. Started in 1995, Impak was a merger of two existing companies, and one of the original founders, Don Chung, still plays an integral role at the company. With their own technical service team and the guiding mantra of “we do it right,” Impak’s success has come from offering technologies that best suit the needs of their clients, outstanding service, and competitive pricing.

According to Paul Gertin, co-founder of Gertex Solutions, “we are excited about bringing Impak on board. They have a stellar reputation as a top packaging equipment provider in Ontario. From the first conversation, both sides knew this was a natural fit that would benefit both companies, and especially our customers. We now offer one of the widest selections of top-tier packaging solutions available and add expertise and experience that further strengthens our sales and service teams. Impak’s clients will also now enjoy a broader selection of leading packaging and related materials.”

“Even with the compelling operational and growth advantages, one of the factors I value most about this transition is the cultural alignment between our two organizations,” said Impak president, Chris Tremblay. He continues, “both companies are family-run businesses, and we behave and think about things in very similar ways. We share and practice core beliefs, such as doing what’s right for the customer and fostering a work environment of respect, opportunity, and engagement. We look forward to joining the Gertex family and are confident we’re all in for a great future together.”

One of the significant outcomes of the acquisition for Gertex is the addition of Impak’s service department. “Having an entire team of technicians with the ability to identify, install and maintain any equipment requirements is a huge advantage and is uncommon in the industry,” said Brian Gertin, Gertex co-founder. He continues, “carrying parts and having the ability to resolve virtually any packaging machine issue ourselves will help reduce customer frustration and improve their productivity.”

Gertex will assume full control of Impak’s operations immediately with Chris Tremblay joining the Gertex executive leadership. The integration of the sales teams and other staff members will take place during September.





