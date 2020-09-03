DataLase and Macsa ID Announce Partnership

"We are delighted to have been selected as a distribution partner,” said Peter Ramsden, Macsa ID’s international sales director. “The DataLase technology eliminates the need for consumables in the production space, has no impact on the recyclability of the substrate and is very much in keeping with Macsa’s core values of sustainability and respect for the environment.”

Macsa ID’s laser systems offer high-quality coding on a wide range of materials and surfaces even in dirty, dusty and humid production facilities. With no harmful emissions or unwanted ink deposits, the company’s laser units provide significant environmental benefits and low lifetime cost of ownership, as well as being virtually maintenance free for reduced downtime.

As a market-leader in inkless printing solutions for products and packaging, DataLase enables new and unique engagement campaigns between consumers and brand owners based on its patented laser-reactive color change pigment technology. Part of its portfolio includes its Case Coding Solutions that provide a fast, highly efficient and sustainable method of applying variable information onto a variety of packaging substrates, including corrugated boxes and shelf ready packaging. The company’s Product Coding Solutions are equally impressive, providing brands in multiple market sectors with a highly efficient laser marking system. The solution offers a range of advantages, including proven reliability, flexibility and high-quality product coding.

Commenting on the agreement, Paul Dustain, CSMO of DataLase, said: “Macsa ID is an ideal distribution partner for the DataLase brand. And whilst this non-exclusive agreement does not preclude us from providing Datalase pigments and inks to other customers who have chosen a different laser manufacturer, it does allow us to further extend the reach of our highly acclaimed reactive coatings technology. Macsa also benefits from having increased product visibility for their best-in-class laser solutions.”





