The new site, www.themassmancompanies.com, describes the design, manufacturing, and customer service capabilities that each of the companies offers and emphasizes their ability to work both individually and together as a single source when customer needs require. The site also includes links to the websites of the individual member companies. The Massman Companies group consists of Massman Automation Designs, EDL Packaging Engineers, Ideal-Pak PASE Group, and DTM Packaging & Custom Automation.

The Massman Companies capabilities include designing, manufacturing, and installing systems for case erecting and sealing, case packing, robotic operations, liquid filling, shrink packaging, and integrated production line systems. In addition, it is able to integrate the capabilities of its different member companies in a single production line project. The Massman Companies offers the advantages of collaborating with customers to find solutions, leveraging the cumulative packaging experience and engineering expertise of its multiple member companies, and providing support before, during and after sales that creates long-term relationships with customers.

