Mamata Develops Mask Making Machine

It can produce the masks at speeds of up to 120 pieces/min when made with inline loop and nose clip.

With wearing facemasks becoming the new normal and becoming part of our day-to-day usage, its demand has increased greatly across the globe. Mamata identified this as a need to develop a new high speed 2/3/4 ply surgical mask machine. It consulted medical professionals, day-to-day users of these masks and understood what is required to be improved in this mask. The most important thing it came to learn was how they would prefer to wear it.

Conventional masks have ear loops to hold it in place. Experience has shown that wearing a mask over the ears for a longer period of time can cause stress and also damage delicate skin around the ears. Therefore, it has been observed that most of the medical and healthcare professionals using mask have a rope that goes over their head and they tie it down.

Mamata’s first challenge was to address this concern of ear loops.

The second challenge was to have a machine that can make this mask in single step process.

The most important challenge was to address productivity issue and design a machine that is high speed to help manufacturers meet up with the increasing demands of this mask and achieve economies of scale.

Team Mamata came up with an idea to develop the mask with head over loops in place of conventional ear loops. Its design team worked through day/night to come up with what it considered to be a unique solution for surgical mask manufacturing with inline loop insertion.

Mamata is sure that with this new mask making machine, it will be able to contribute largely to meet the demands of surgical masks globally. Mamata is looking forward to partner with its converting fraternity and take this product to the market.

