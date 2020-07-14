Lantech Announces Partnership With Rees Machinery Group

With the unprecedented status of the current manufacturing industry, there has been a greater demand for robotic and packaging systems that offer flexibility, reliability and ease of use. Consumer trends are constantly evolving, spurring manufacturers to “future-proof” their automation investments. Lantech’s partnership with RMGroup, Ltd will provide end-users with safe, reliable and configurable automation along with experienced system integration to develop an effective and flexible production line.

“We are very excited about working with RMGroup, Ltd as a key distribution partner,” Lantech International Sales Manager, Kieran Ford says. “Their company offers everything from in-house design and consultation, through to complete packaging line builds and after-sales service. The addition of Lantech packaging machines into their portfolio will enable more speciality lines into industries such as food, beverage and logistics. This is a very exciting partnership for the packaging industry, and will provide the end-customer with the best possible packaging line solution.”