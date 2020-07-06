EDL Packaging Names Director of Sales

EDL Packaging, A Massman Co., named David O’Keefe Director of Sales at its Green Bay, Wis. location.

Jul 6th, 2020
“David is a true professional with high integrity, a strong cultural fit and an extensive background in the packaging industry that will help grow EDL and the broader Massman product lines,” said Greg Gorski, Vice President and General Manager of EDL Packaging. “David has a background of domestic and international sales leadership experience with PMMI affiliated companies, manufacturing process and packaging equipment as well as a strong background in food, beverage, and chemical industries. He routinely interfaces with notable global brands which will bring a depth of knowledge and many strong relationships throughout the industry.”

In his new role, O’Keefe will be responsible for leading the EDL sales team, and managing key EDL Packaging client relationships. With Massman complementary product lines, EDL also anticipates David positioning the company for continued growth by providing broader and more complete solutions to its customers. 

O’Keefe brings nearly thirty years of experience to his new role at EDL Packaging. Within the PMMI organization, he is an active member of the Global Marketing Committee. He is also active within several other industry organizations including the Association of Dressings and Sauces, Peanut Tree Nut Processor Association, Midwest Aerosol Association, and Household and Commercial Products Association.


