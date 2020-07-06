Mettler-Toledo Offers Free Product Evaluation and Testing Services

Depending upon the product type and manufacturing environment, Mettler-Toledo can receive product samples for testing at one of its four Application Centers - in the U.S., Spain, Malaysia, and China. Manufacturers across the globe can now receive an individual evaluation of their own products detailing attainable inspection accuracy, performance and contaminant detection sensitivity. The resulting Product Test and Sensitivity Report created is based on real-life product needs and can include metal detection, x-ray, checkweighing and vision inspection technologies. At current capacity levels, Mettler-Toledo can produce more than 1,500 test reports every year.

With every test, parameters such as environmental conditions, e.g. temperature and line speeds, are replicated. A COVID-19-proof process allows manufacturers to watch the testing via a remote video link from anywhere in the world. Test results are then documented in a detailed report by Mettler-Toledo’s inspection experts after the tests are concluded. The report includes information such as the most suitable product inspection technology based on the actual product, manufacturing facility, potential contaminant detection requirements, and business needs. It also contains detailed data regarding the False Reject Rate (FRR: the number of good or clean products incorrectly rejected) and Probability of Detection (POD: the consistency of detection when a contaminated product is passed through the system).

In a recent case, Mettler Toledo worked with an international dairy manufacturer to test blocks of butter. The key focus of the testing was metal detection technology and the aim was to establish whether a Profile metal detector with an operating frequency of 200-600-800 kHz or a Profile Advantage detector with multi-simultaneous frequency technology was most suited to the application. During the ensuing test, both systems were trialled, and the result came down in favor of the Profile Advantage. This technology is now used worldwide to improve the manufacturer’s quality standards.

“We know that Quality Managers are very keen to take advantage of free testing, and we’re delighted to open our doors and our expertise to them,” said Krystal Anderson, Test Center Manager, Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection. “There are huge benefits for manufacturers in using this service, since we can demonstrate which inspection equipment will best solve their problems from contaminant detection, weighing accuracy to label verification. Manufacturers can be certain that they are investing in the right solution, so it lessens the risks behind major capital expenditure.”

