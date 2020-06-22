Premier Tech Hosts Food Powders Webinar

They will discuss today's most relevant topics including:
• How to be more efficient when packaging powders
• Client Solutions - Creating early and long-lasting connexions
• How to calculate the total cost of ownership (TCO) of your equipment
• What's new in the corn and specialty flours industry
• The digital shift in end-of-line packaging
• Design your own 3D production line
• PTF Bagger - Handling flour from design to customer
The webinar begins at 9:00 AM EST. Click here to register.
