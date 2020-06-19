Pregis Donates Insulated Packaging to Chicago Food Pantry

The donation enabled thousands of senior citizens, and other homebound individuals, to safely receive packages of healthy, fresh groceries through the Pantry’s Home Delivery program.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Lakeview Pantry has seen unprecedented numbers of low-income residents, vulnerable senior citizens, and laid-off workers requesting food assistance. Visitors to the pantry’s food programs (which include its physical sites, Online Market and Home Delivery program) have increased by 400% and its social services programs (including mental health counseling) have risen by 77%.

Pregis is committed to providing support in a variety of ways. Through packaging donations, recycling education, and water relief initiatives, the company is able to protect critical goods, preserve the environment and inspire the people and communities it serves.

"It's through partnerships like this one that allow Lakeview Pantry to serve our neighbors in need during this pandemic. Our critical food assistance programs are a lifeline to many residents in the city,” said Lakeview Pantry CEO Kellie O’Connell. “We are very grateful to Pregis for aiding in the fight to end hunger.”

Since mid-March, Lakeview Pantry has increased program hours, opened a temporary site at Wrigley Field, and expanded its Online Market and Home Delivery programs to accommodate the extreme increase in demand.

”’Protecting what matters’ is at the core of everything we do. Our friends at Lakeview Pantry allowed us to bring that core value to life through their inspiring home delivery program,” said, Ryan Wolcott, vice president of ready-to-use products, Pregis. “Supporting a community organization in our own backyard – especially during such challenging times – makes this a truly gratifying moment for everyone involved.”



