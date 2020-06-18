Crown Brand-Building Packaging Wins INX Contest

Esveydi Rossano, the graphic designer who submitted the winning entry, stated, “I’m so proud of all the people on production, in the offices, our suppliers in Crown Mexico; behind all of the cans there is passion for our job. I’m so lucky to belong to this team. Thank you INX for creating the Color Catalog. It helps us do our job more efficiently.”

Rossano and the production team responsible for the entry continue to find value in using the INX Metal Color Catalog on new projects, and in their quest to create another award-winning design to defend the title with next year.

Several other graphic designers involved with the project expressed their gratitude.

“Winning the INX award is a little sample of the high printing quality we’ve been doing in Mexico,” acknowledged Oscar Ocampo. “It’s the result of the joint efforts of many people during many years.” Added Jesus Mariscal, “The use of the catalog helps to make customers aware of the tones that can be given with an adequate application of ink, which makes our printing processes efficient.”

Jose Antonio Nateras concluded, “With the INX catalog (which includes the INX Digital Color library), we’ve been able to reduce the time it takes to get an approval from our clients. They can easily pick it up and see the color they want to use, which also allows them to make color combinations and experiment with their designs and having a real reference they can trust for the color fidelity of their labels.”



