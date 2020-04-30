Syntegon Technology and BillerudKorsnäs Launch Joint System for Shaped Paper Pods

With the new TPU paper f/f/s machine from Syntegon Technology and the 3D formable FibreForm® paper from BillerudKorsnäs, a variety of shapes can be formed from paper for various food- and non-food applications.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Syntegon Technology, formerly Bosch Packaging Technology
Apr 30th, 2020
A645c8388534b7da 800x800ar

Syntegon Technology’s f/f/s machine forms environmentally-friendly Shaped Paper Pods with a filling volume of just a few and up to 100 milliliters. The FibreForm paper is shaped by air pressure and embossed by press force. Using heat-sealing technology, the Shaped Paper Pod can be sealed with any heat-sealable lidding materials; barriers will be completely customized to customer needs. “We achieved a perfect match of technology and material for scalable packaging solutions, which creates a unique sensory experience for brand and customer interactions,” says Matthias Klauser, Sustainability Expert at Syntegon Technology, Germany.

To showcase the possibilities and the flexibility of the system, Syntegon Technology and BillerudKorsnäs have previously presented the elaborate packaging concept "Pearl”. As of now, shapes of any kind can be formed from the FibreForm paper for many various applications. “FibreForm is the natural alternative where plastic has been the norm. Allowing for up to ten times deeper embossing than regular paper, resulting in 3D effects that make an impact,” explains Simon Johansson, Project Manager at BillerudKorsnäs, Sweden.

The new packaging system is ideal for individual portion packs and products that would usually be packed in blisters. In addition to cosmetics or samples, Shaped Paper Pods can be used to package dry, chunky or viscous food thanks to a thin barrier layer. Be it spreads, margarine, biscuits or Advent calendars in paper trays – the new TPU paper forming machine offers manufacturers a range of filling and sealing systems for sustainable packaging at an output of up to 15,000 Shaped Paper Pods/hr.

Companies in this article
BillerudKorsnäs
Syntegon Technology, formerly Bosch Packaging Technology
Lb Rgb Pos
Liquibox Completes Sale of Select BIB Assets to TriMas Corp.
Liquibox, a portfolio company of Olympus Partners, completed the sale of select bag-in-box (BIB) assets to TriMas Corp.
Apr 30th, 2020
Kpu
King Plastic Launches King Plastic University
King Plastic Corp. launched King Plastic University, a new eLearning resource platform.
Apr 29th, 2020
Ready To Wear S
HLP Klearfold Producing Single-Use Face Shields
HLP Klearfold, a wholly-owned North American subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Hip Lik Packaging Products, is producing single-use face shields for use by healthcare professionals and essential service providers.
Apr 29th, 2020
Amac Asl 300 Shrink Labeler
Shrink Labeler Offers Sturdy, Intelligent Operation
Streamlined design with as few moving parts as possible simplifies changeover and maintenance
Apr 28th, 2020
Material Master Powerfill Select Bulk Bag Filler
Bulk Bag Filler Reduces Operator Fatigue
Can be custom designed to meet individual application requirements
Apr 27th, 2020
Bunting Du Bois Essential Covid19
Bunting-DuBois Provides Custom Magnets and Magnetic Assemblies for Critical Medical Devices
During the COVID-19 crisis, Bunting-DuBois has remained operational to manufacture custom magnets and magnetic assemblies for Critical Medical Devices.
Apr 27th, 2020
Jw Winco Canada 4 7 2020
JW Winco Opens Branch Office in Canada
JW Winco, a supplier of standard industrial machine components, recently opened a branch and distribution center in Canada.
Apr 24th, 2020
Bunting Equipment
Magnetic Separation and Metal Detection Equipment Prevents Costly Recalls
Protects consumers and line equipment
Apr 23rd, 2020
Original Superfood Creamer&circledR;
Glenroy Inc. Wins Two 2020 Graphics Excellence Awards
Glenroy Inc., a converter and printer of flexible packaging, received two awards in the Great Lakes Graphics Association’s 2020 Graphics Excellence Awards competition.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Finished product
Engineering Firm Partners with Packaging Supplier to Supply Visors
Engineering firm Orthotropic Engineering partnered with packaging supplier GWP Group to manufacture PPE for health and care workers.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Fady Saad (left), MassRobotics Co-founder, receives the Festo delivery of a Rize 3D printer for the MassRobotics Shared Labs from Festo Senior Product Manager Nuzha Yakoob.
Festo and MassRobotics Create Partnership
Festo entered into a strategic partnership with MassRobotics to further global market growth and innovation initiatives dedicated to the development of the next generation of robotics.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Indorama Ventures Olefins in the U.S. donated 190 goggles and 78 boxes of facial masks to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Indorama Ventures Aids Countries Battling COVID-19
Indorama Ventures has been aiding eight countries where it operates that are dealing with COVID-19.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Pcmc 2020 Fta Innovation Award
PCMC Awarded 2020 FTA Technical Innovation Award
Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller, was awarded the 2020 FTA Technical Innovation Award for its Meridian Elite laser anilox cleaner. The award was presented during Virtual FORUM 2020.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Dorner Virtual Interpack
Dorner Launches Virtual interpack Booth 2020
Dorner launches its Virtual interpack Booth 2020, an interactive platform highlighting the 2200 Series, FlexMove, and the AquaGard 7350 V2 Series. These conveyor systems were going to be highlighted at the show.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Omron Logo
Omron Supports COVID-19 Relief Efforts with Charitable Donations
Omron announced a series of cash and product donations to local charities through Omron Foundation, its charitable branch in the U.S., and through Omron Healthcare, Inc.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Night shift workers at Marcus Hook.
Braskem Deploys Enhanced Polymer Production Support to Meet Medical Equipment Manufacturing Essential Needs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Workers return home after 28 days making COVID-19 protective gear, sleeping at the plant.
Apr 21st, 2020
Eagle Epx100 X Ray System
X-ray System Helps Food and Beverage Companies Optimize Production Efficiencies
Improves the sustainability of operations and quality of products while saving energy
Apr 20th, 2020
1
Liquibox Adds E-commerce Capabilities and Launches Online Store
Liquibox, a manufacturer of bag-in-box flexible packaging and liquid dispensing solutions, has added e-commerce capabilities to its portfolio.
Apr 20th, 2020
Photo Az
Volpak Names Chief Executive Officer
Alain Zijlstra was named Chief Executive Officer for Volpak.
Apr 20th, 2020
Nbk Nbe Inc com Website Screenshot
National Bulk Equipment Launches New Website
National Bulk Equipment launched a new website to provide the bulk material processing and packaging marketplace a more comprehensive offering of equipment and engineering resources and capabilities.
Apr 17th, 2020
More in Supplier News
{352d2b1c 9723 44c2 A67a 6438bf3b2942} Emerson Logo 115x72
Emerson Announces May 1 Deadline for 2020 ASCO Engineering Scholarships
Emerson is reminding U.S. engineering students of the May 1 deadline to apply for its 2020 ASCO Engineering Scholarship Program.
Apr 17th, 2020
Worry-Free Coding is currently offered with the Videojet 1860 continuous inkjet (CIJ) printer (shown).
Videojet Introduces its Worry-Free Coding Service
Videojet Technologies introduces Worry-Free Coding, a new monthly service designed to enhance coding performance while reducing operational stress for manufacturers.
Apr 16th, 2020
Leibinger Cij Jet2
IIMAK Announces Partnership with Leibinger
IIMAK announces its partnership with Leibinger Coding and Marking Systems. IIMAK is now a distributor of the full line of Leibinger's JET continuous inkjet printers.
Apr 16th, 2020
Sitma We Care
Sitma Launches “We Care” Program
Sitma Machinery launches 'We Care,' a customer-assistance program based on advanced strategies to allow both predictive and remote work on machines and systems.
Apr 15th, 2020
Since its founding in 1976, McDaniel &amp; Associates has represented Aurora Bearing.
McDaniel & Associates is Representing Aurora Bearing Company in Ohio and Northern Kentucky
Successful representation continues to spread the companies’ expertise throughout the U.S. and worldwide.
Apr 14th, 2020
Mike Barry Domino
Domino Appoints Key Account & OEM Manager
Domino appointed Mike Barry Key Account & OEM Manager, Digital Printing North America.
Apr 14th, 2020
Completed face shields for Northwest Ohio medical workers.
O-I 3D Prints Face Shield Frames
O-I Glass, Inc. is using its 3D printing capabilities to make face shield frames for members of the Northwest Ohio medical community.
Apr 14th, 2020
Eriez President And Ceo Guenthardt
Eriez Names New President and CEO
Lukas Guenthardt accepts leadership of the company following the retirement of President and CEO Timothy Shuttleworth.
Apr 14th, 2020
Element Packaging
Element Packaging Partners with Carbon 3D to produce PPE
Element Packaging partnered with Carbon 3D to produce personal protection equipment for first responders and medical professionals.
Apr 14th, 2020
Liquid Hand Sanitizer 8 Oz Spray Bottle
InkJet, Inc. Producing Hand Liquid Sanitizer
InkJet Inc., an industrial printer supplier and manufacturer of industrial inks, is producing and offering hand liquid sanitizer to industrial supply companies, hospitals, and first responders.
Apr 14th, 2020
Busch R 5 Ra 0400 0630 C
Busch Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump Wins Vacuum Efficiency Test
TÜV Süd direct comparison demonstrates oil-lubricated rotary vane vacuum pump’s superiority over oil-sealed screw vacuum pump.
Apr 9th, 2020
Busch Vacuum System, Field Hospital Spain
Busch Provides Vacuum System for Rapidly Built Emergency Hospital
Helps Spain cope with second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infected people in the world
Apr 9th, 2020