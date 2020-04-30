Syntegon Technology’s f/f/s machine forms environmentally-friendly Shaped Paper Pods with a filling volume of just a few and up to 100 milliliters. The FibreForm paper is shaped by air pressure and embossed by press force. Using heat-sealing technology, the Shaped Paper Pod can be sealed with any heat-sealable lidding materials; barriers will be completely customized to customer needs. “We achieved a perfect match of technology and material for scalable packaging solutions, which creates a unique sensory experience for brand and customer interactions,” says Matthias Klauser, Sustainability Expert at Syntegon Technology, Germany.

To showcase the possibilities and the flexibility of the system, Syntegon Technology and BillerudKorsnäs have previously presented the elaborate packaging concept "Pearl”. As of now, shapes of any kind can be formed from the FibreForm paper for many various applications. “FibreForm is the natural alternative where plastic has been the norm. Allowing for up to ten times deeper embossing than regular paper, resulting in 3D effects that make an impact,” explains Simon Johansson, Project Manager at BillerudKorsnäs, Sweden.

The new packaging system is ideal for individual portion packs and products that would usually be packed in blisters. In addition to cosmetics or samples, Shaped Paper Pods can be used to package dry, chunky or viscous food thanks to a thin barrier layer. Be it spreads, margarine, biscuits or Advent calendars in paper trays – the new TPU paper forming machine offers manufacturers a range of filling and sealing systems for sustainable packaging at an output of up to 15,000 Shaped Paper Pods/hr.

