King Plastic Launches King Plastic University

King Plastic Corp. launched King Plastic University, a new eLearning resource platform.

King Plastic Corporation
Apr 29th, 2020
King Plastic University provides product training to strategic partners. Each course consists of an agenda, video, literature, quiz, and certificate upon completion. The online resource gives participants the convenience to expand their King Plastic polymer products knowledge anywhere, anytime, and at no cost.

“We are excited to offer our strategic partners an online learning resource where they can take any course they want at any time they need it,” said Michael Fabbri, National Sales Manager of King Plastic Corp. “The curated list of courses is set up by product brand and includes applications and markets for our customers. They can access product knowledge and learn exactly what they need.”

5 Reasons To Enroll:

Are you interested in learning remotely?

New to King Plastic product brands?

Want to be an expert in selling the leading brands in the plastics industry?

Need to be refreshed in our product brands?

Need a subject for your next sales meeting?

