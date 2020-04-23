Festo and MassRobotics Create Partnership

MassRobotics, an independent, nonprofit group serving as an innovation hub for robotics and smart connected devices, works to foster a collaborative space in which to inspire the next generation of robotics and automation innovators and builders. The organization’s unique “escalator” model allows startups to establish, grow, offer meaningful employment, and provide ongoing value for MassRobotics’ partner organizations.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with MassRobotics,” said Alfons Riek, Vice President Technology and Innovation, Festo. “Combining Festo’s in-depth know-how in manufacturing applications and automation technology with the MassRobotics community will enable Festo to engage with robotics and automation startups. We will collaborate with entrepreneurs and academia alike in bringing innovative new automation and robotic concepts and solutions to market.”

“The Boston area, with its high density of robotic expertise, is very interesting for us and we expect many unique opportunities for our robotic development through the partnership with MassRobotics,” said Christian Tarragona, Vice President Festo Robotics.

Carlos Miranda, CEO, Festo North America, added, “Festo and the MassRobotics community will explore the evolution of automated manufacturing solutions to autonomous ones. Through technology challenge engagements, members will co-develop and commercialize advanced products and systems.”

“MassRobotics and Festo share a vision to develop robotic solutions dedicated to the emerging needs of the manufacturing sector,” said Fady Saad, Cofounder and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, MassRobotics. “Having an automation company with the expertise, resources, and leading-edge development capabilities of Festo will further the mission of MassRobotics and create excitement about our collaborative efforts.”

