Liquibox Adds E-commerce Capabilities and Launches Online Store

The company has also launched an online store at liquibox-online.com for U.S. customers to purchase a variety of sought-after products.

For over 60 years, Liquibox has advanced the flexible liquid packaging category through bag-in-box material innovation, supply chain agility and strategic partnership with leading brands. Moving from an exclusive use of a purchase order-based system, the company now offers a quick, convenient online purchasing option.

"We are excited to launch our new branded e-commerce website," said Kevin Grogan, Chief Commercial Officer at Liquibox. "Customers will now have twenty-four-hour access to our patented food sanitation and safety products via their computers, smartphones and tablets from anywhere in the U.S."

Liquibox's online store features Urn-liners – the popular hygienic product line previously sold by DS Smith/Rapak – in both 3.5G and 4G sizes. With Liquibox's patented Urn-liner technology and dispensing spigot, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), dine-in restaurants and convenience stores can ensure their iced tea and iced coffee offerings are fresh and safe for consumers to drink.

Best-selling taps, fitments and spouts – produced by Worldwide Dispensers, now a part of Liquibox – also are featured, including:

• TruTap tap and spout: Commercially successful top-twist tap

• 2" BSP spout: For filling and dispensing liquid products in bulk bags or Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) liners

• Cooler taps: Top-push tap for water dispensing coolers

Grogan notes the online store initially will offer Liquibox's most prominent SKUs, with additional bag-in-box products to be added in the coming weeks, such as the innovative Encore connection system.