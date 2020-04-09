Sacmi Packaging & Chocolate Opens Branch Office in Switzerland

The company notes the location is staffed with an experienced team of flow pack and packaging engineers and technicians with the goal of strengthening its position in the global packaging business. The facility will house a test area for the completion of R&D projects, feasibility studies and product/film testing to complement the company’s technology for molding, wrapping, and secondary packaging of food and pharmaceuticals, with a focus on chocolate and confectionery items.

“The branch has set itself the mission of developing tighter, closer relations with customers by providing high-added-value sales and assistance services,” the company states.

Mark Lozano, vice-president of North American operations for the company, adds: “The expertise of the engineering team we have brought together at this facility will further establish Sacmi Packaging & Chocolate as the leader in flow wrapping and secondary packaging and distribution systems. We are very excited about the possibilities as this team works to continue to advance our range of world class equipment for the food and pharmaceuticals sectors and particularly chocolate and confectionery.”

According to the company, it chose to establish the facility in Neuhausen am Rheinfall’s new Rhytech Areal district because the area is attracting firms in the material sciences sector. Further, the parent company states the facility represents a wider plan to extend and reinforce the Packaging & Chocolate operations.

