QAD Inc. Hires Vice President, Packaging

Borges is the former president of Serac Inc. where he was deeply involved with the company’s expansion in several key segments in the industry. He has also worked in several capacities at Henkel Adhesives linked to the packaging industry and served in several trade organizations. Borges has extensive international experience in management, sales and marketing in the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe. He has lived and worked in Brazil and Malaysia and holds an MBA in International Business from the University of Southern California and Chemical Engineering degree.

