The internationally recognized certification enables Glenroy, a converter and printer of flexible packaging, to offer safety and quality assurance to its customers.

As a Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) recognized certification program, the BRCGS Certification requires participating packaging companies to complete audits surrounding safety and quality systems. According to John Nygaard, quality & regulatory manager at Glenroy, “We’re very pleased with the audit results and achieving a fantastic grade for our BRCGS Certification. Our entire organization continues to work diligently to ensure our customers’ product quality and safety needs are met.”

According to BRCGS, the Global Standard for Packaging and Packaging Materials can be used by any manufacturer producing packaging materials for all types of products—from food to consumer products — at all levels: primary, secondary and tertiary. The Standard provides a robust framework for all types of packaging manufacturers to follow during the production of safe, authentic packaging materials and to better manage product quality to meet customers’ requirements, while maintaining legal compliance.

