Tecnocap Announces Joint Venture with Oricon Enterprises

Tecnocap entered into a joint agreement with Oricon Enterprise to manufacture lug caps.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Tecnocap
Mar 18th, 2020
Logo Header 3

According to the agreement, the two partner companies have created a new company, Tecnocap Oriental Pvt., based in Mumbai, controlled at 75% of the share capital by the Tecnocap Group through the acquisition of the Metal Lug business of the Indian partner Oricon, which will hold the remaining 25% of the Company.

This joint venture marks our full entry into the Indian and Far Eastern markets and represents a key stage in our international growth strategy, achieved through business diversification and expansion towards high growth markets”, comments Michelangelo Morlicchio CEO, shareholder and founder of Tecnocap who continues: “beyond seizing the great opportunities for market growth, this alliance gives us the chance to exploit mutual synergies to operate successfully thanks to the highest quality products, services and logistics.”


Companies in this article
Tecnocap
Logo Header 3
Tecnocap Announces Joint Venture with Oricon Enterprises
Tecnocap entered into a joint agreement with Oricon Enterprise to manufacture lug caps.
Mar 18th, 2020
Mi Greg Cook0320 1818 Ms
Greg Cook Promoted to Executive Vice President and CFO of Motion Industries
Motion Industries promoted Greg Cook to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Motion Industries, effective April 1, 2020.
Mar 17th, 2020
Excellence In Reusable Packaging Award
Call for Applications: 2020 Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award
The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) announced the opening of the application period for the 9th annual Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award.
Mar 17th, 2020
Untitled1
interpack Postponed to February 2021
interpack has been rescheduled to February 25-March 3, 2021.
Mar 13th, 2020
10169299 611783522251129 8514813774241669778 N
drupa Postponed to April 2021
The drupa trade fair scheduled for June 16-26, 2020 will be postponed to April 20-30, 2021.
Mar 13th, 2020
Logo
B&R Signs New Distribution Channel Partner
B&R Industrial Automation announced that Automation Distribution, Inc. (ADI) will serve as its distribution channel partner for Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey (South), and Delaware.
Mar 12th, 2020
Printpack
Printpack Continues to Go Green
Printpack signed a two-year contract with Collegiate Clean Energy to provide power for two plants in Virginia.
Mar 10th, 2020
Logo
ProMach Strengthens Pharmaceutical Portfolio with Acquisition of Pharmaworks
ProMach, a packaging machinery solutions manufacturer, announced it acquired Pharmaworks, a provider of blister packaging technology for the pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and contract packaging industries.
Mar 10th, 2020
Head Shot Meena B 0570
The Manufacturing Institute to Honor Meena Banasiak, Phoenix Inc.
The Manufacturing Institute announced that it will award Meena Banasiak a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award on April 30 in Washington, D.C.
Mar 9th, 2020
1 5e57fd64247f3
Stefan Pfundner Joins Liquibox's European Leadership Team
Pfundner joins Liquibox as Director of European Technical Services after nearly 10 years at Mondi Technical Films.
Mar 9th, 2020
Nancy+wilson+ceo
Nancy Wilson, CEO of Morrison Container Handling Solutions Awarded the STEP Ahead Award
Nancy Wilson, CEO of Morrison Container Handling Solutions was awarded a 2020 STEP Ahead Award from the Manufacturing Institute. Wilson will accept the award on April 30 in Washington, DC.
Mar 6th, 2020
Jls Vsp Picking Tool
Live at PACK EXPO East: Unique VSP End-of-Arm Picking Tool
New end-of-arm tooling automates vacuum skin package handling for quick, efficient case packing.
Mar 5th, 2020
Omron Ld 250 Mobile Robot
Mobile Robot Improves Materials Transport
Is optimized for voluminous, bulky, heavy packaging materials to increase the productivity and profitability of high-mix production
Mar 5th, 2020
Mettler Toledo Safeline Power Phase Pro Gc Digital Metal Detector
Live From PACK EXPO East: Digital Metal Detector
Unit protects products from stainless, ferrous, and non-ferrous metal contamination, and helps companies demonstrate all reasonable precautions have been taken.
Mar 5th, 2020
Ds Smith Reading Recycling 454
DS Smith Opens Its First U.S. Recycling Plant
DS Smith announced the opening of its first recycling facility in the United States. The Reading, Pa., facility will drive a circular economy designed to eliminate waste, encourage sustainability.
Mar 5th, 2020
Quest Fanuc 2019 Global Partner Of The Year Award
Quest Industrial and ProMach Receive Sales Award from Fanuc Japan
Fanuc Japan awarded Quest Industrial and ProMach with its 2019 Global Partner Sales Award.
Mar 4th, 2020
Wipotec Ocs
Live From PACK EXPO East: Integrated Inspection and Checkweigher
Precision high-speed checkweigher is for cylindrical packaging formats, while new ultra-compact X-ray scanner is only 70 mm in width
Mar 4th, 2020
537110
TC Transcontinental Packaging Partners with T.M.E SpA
TC Transcontinental Packaging announces the formation of a strategic partnership with T.M.E. SpA, a coffee packaging equipment solutions manufacturer, to deliver flexible packaging solutions for the coffee industry.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Pallet Unloading Conveyor By Multi Conveyor High Res
Pallet Unloading Conveyor
Multi-Conveyor designed a 48 in. wide stainless steel constructed chain conveyor system to move empty and full pallets over seven separate conveyor sections totaling over 40 ft. of over-under conveyance.
Feb 28th, 2020
1
Liquibox Completes Acquisition of DS Smith Plastics
Liquibox, a portfolio company of Olympus Partners, completed the acquisition of DS Smith plc's Plastics Division.
Feb 27th, 2020
More in Supplier News
One Gallon Round
Pretium Packaging Invests in EBM Equipment
Pretium Packaging, a manufacturer of plastic containers and closures, made a $3 million dollar investment in new HDPE extrusion blow molding equipment and infrastructure for its Leipsic, Ohio manufacturing plant.
Feb 27th, 2020
Fp Alogo
The Flexible Packaging Association Launches New Website
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) launched a new, more streamlined and user-friendly website.
Feb 26th, 2020
Msw
MSW Packaging Adds to Leadership Team
MSW Packaging, Inc., a full service contract packaging company, announced that David DeAngelis joined the company as Executive Vice President.
Feb 26th, 2020
Mariopino2
Blueprint Automation Hires VP of Sales for Latin America
Blueprint Automation (BPA) hired Mario Pino as Vice President of Sales for Latin America.
Feb 25th, 2020
Ian McDermott, Group Operations Director
Bradman Lake Announces Promotions Within its Management Team
The Bradman Lake Group, packaging equipment manufacturer, promoted Ian McDermott to Group Operations Director and Patrick Dwyer to President of Bradman Lake Inc.
Feb 24th, 2020
Accumulation Sweep By Multi Conveyor Low Res
Conveyor Accumulates Non-Rounds Using Pneumatic Sweeper Arm
Multi-Conveyor designed a stainless steel table-top and plastic belt conveyor system featuring pneumatic pusher sweep arm accumulation tables designed for non-round plastic bottles.
Feb 19th, 2020
Staticcheckup1
Simco-Ion Launches New Static Check-up Program
Simco-Ion announces the launch of its new Static Check-Up program.
Feb 19th, 2020
FastBack&circledR; Horizontal Motion Conveyor
Heat and Control Exhibiting at PACK EXPO East
Heat and Control, Inc., an equipment manufacturer and food processing industry supplier, will be exhibiting at PACK EXPO East, Booth #1001.
Feb 18th, 2020
Scott Lang, President (left) and Tom Ellenberger, Vice President (right)
Motion Controls Robotics Management Joins the Fanuc President’s Circle
Motion Controls Robotics’ Scott Lang and Tim Ellenberger were awarded the Fanuc President’s Circle of Achievement Award.
Feb 18th, 2020
Esther Mekjan, Regional Sales Manager, Russia
Heat and Control Opens Russian Office
Heat and Control announces the opening of its Moscow office, its newest site and its first in Russia.
Feb 14th, 2020
Cti Printable Blind Spotz Hpp Verification Technology
Technology Achieves HPP Verification at Individual Package Level
Validates proper pressure and time for single packages
Feb 13th, 2020
Avery
Avery Dennison Launches rPET Liner
Avery Dennison announces the launch of its rPET content liner, becoming the first rPET liner in North America designed for FSC®-certified semi-gloss paper facestock.
Feb 13th, 2020