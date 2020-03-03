TC Transcontinental Packaging Partners with T.M.E SpA

This partnership will allow both companies to deliver advanced, end-to-end, custom-crafted solutions to meet the demanding coffee industry’s needs for freshness, quality, flexibility, productivity, sustainability and innovation.

“We aim to forge partnerships throughout the supply chain that will benefit our customers and the industry while advancing innovation” said Rebecca Casey, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at TC Transcontinental Packaging. “We are excited about the T.M.E partnership as we have a shared customer-centric vision and are driven by common values of innovation, teamwork and performance. We are poised to deliver impactful solutions that will drive efficiency in roaster’s organizations and help developing new products, allowing them to remain ahead of the curve.”

This partnership leverages both companies’ in-depth knowledge of the coffee market to provide innovative solutions from crop-to-cup that will contribute to their customers’ success. T.M.E. SpA has been serving coffee market leaders across the globe with highly customized, flexible, and efficient equipment solutions. While TC Transcontinental Packaging offers high-performing films, bags, and sustainable structures. The collaboration between the two allows to dynamically address coffee roasters’ needs for the wholesale and retail markets from club size packages to single-serve solutions.

“The partnership with TC Transcontinental Packaging is a step in supporting our expansion to the North and Latin American regional markets, added Claudia Merli, President and CEO at T.M.E. Packaging Solution. “We want the market to know that we are committed to creating advanced equipment that is inventive, flexible, and built to satisfy production needs, and backed by a dedicated, in-market customer service and technical support team to ensure timely, attentive, and proactive service.”



