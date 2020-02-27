TC Transcontinental Creates a Recycling Group

TC Transcontinental created a Recycling Group within TC Transcontinental Packaging.

TC Transcontinental Inc.
Feb 27th, 2020
In 2020, this group will start purchasing equipment for converting flexible plastics recovered from sorting facilities and other commercial, industrial, and agricultural sources into recycled plastic granules. It will also be looking for potential acquisitions of companies in this sector.

“The creation of the Recycling Group aims to vertically integrate the recycling of plastics in our packaging production chain in Canada, the United States, and Latin America, ultimately ensuring stable procurement of this material for us,” said François Olivier, President and Chief Executive Officer of TC Transcontinental. “This decision stems from our desire and that of many customers to differentiate ourselves with an offering of eco-responsible packaging products containing recycled plastic, accelerate its development, and create a truly circular economy for plastic that will bring further benefits for the environment and for communities.”

The establishment of the Recycling Group will contribute to the achievement of TC Transcontinental’s objectives as a signatory of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. One of the Corporation’s objectives is to increase post-consumer recycled content across its portfolio of flexible plastic packaging products. The purchase of recovered plastics will better enable their value recovery and facilitate the creation of local outlets for sorting facilities and companies in the commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors.

The team will be led by Sylvain Levert, as Senior Vice President, Recycling Group, reporting to Thomas Morin, President of TC Transcontinental Packaging. Levert was previously Senior Vice President, Procurement at TC Transcontinental. He will be supported by Mathieu Séguin, as General Manager, and by Fabrice Laberge, as Director, Research and Development, Recycling Technology. Séguin has solid experience in management and business development in the plastic recycling industry, while Laberge, with a PhD in chemistry, has worked in project management and research and development in the industrial sector in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

