ProAmpac to Build Collaboration & Innovation Center

ProAmpac, a flexible packaging company, announced it will build a Collaboration & Innovation Center (CIC) at its manufacturing facility near Rochester, NY.

ProAmpac
Feb 24th, 2020
Facility Image Pro Ampac

The CIC will play an important role in accelerating ProAmpac’s product development, application testing and analytical capabilities, the company said.

ProAmpac CEO Greg Tucker said, “We’ve worked closely with the State of New York’s Empire State Development (ESD) group on a capital grant of up to $1.35 million and we greatly appreciate the additional development assistance from Monroe County, Rochester Gas & Electric, and Greater Rochester Enterprise. It’s been a collaboration from the start and we’re looking forward to not only opening our new facility in mid-2021, but also the opportunity it will bring to both ProAmpac and the greater Rochester community. It is our goal to support and involve our teams within our communities, and we thank the Town of Ogden for their support.”

“ProAmpac is increasingly being recognized for and sought after by global brand owners as the ‘go-to group’ for fresh ideas and technical solutions as consumer product goods (CPG) companies increase the need to provide innovative and sustainable product offerings,” said ProAmpac Chief Commercial Officer Adam Grose. 

“We’re raising the bar in innovation through collaboration involving our own teams and those of our customers and suppliers. The need became apparent for additional space to design, test and meet with our customers,” added Grose who will oversee the CIC operations.

The new 25,000 sq-ft facility will support ProAmpac’s Collaborative Innovation process, where ProAmpac engineers and product development teams work together with its customers to accelerate the time between initial concept and the launch of new packaging.

The center will also be home base for ProAmpac’s Design & Sample Lab (DASL) — its successful program for the design and rapid prototyping of new packaging.  The CIC will house a new analytical testing lab, new equipment for development and testing, and training space for more than 80, as well as multiple meeting and collaboration spaces.

The facility will be constructed as an addition to the ProAmpac Rochester facility which is not only a manufacturing center for flexible pouches but, in an industry where normal production is in millions of units, a unique resource for short runs. “We can produce literally from one pouch to millions,” said Grose. “Short runs are extremely valuable for limited production-line testing of new packaging concepts that have just been prototyped,” Grose added.

