Motion Controls Robotics Management Joins the Fanuc President’s Circle

Motion Controls Robotics’ Scott Lang and Tim Ellenberger were awarded the Fanuc President’s Circle of Achievement Award.

Motion Control Robotics
Feb 18th, 2020
Scott Lang, President (left) and Tom Ellenberger, Vice President (right)
According to Fanuc, “This prestigious award recognizes individuals whose long-term commitment, technical, sales and marketing contributions, and industry leadership have resulted in record-breaking sales and robotic industry growth.”

Motion Controls Robotics' President, Scott Lang commented, “To have our names placed among such impressive and influential leaders is a great honor. We have enjoyed a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Fanuc and look forward to a bright future.”

Motion Controls Robotics has been a strategic partner and a member of the Fanuc ASI Network for over 21 years. During this time, MCRI has received several awards including the Fanuc Sales Leadership and Outstanding Sales Growth Awards.

“Our partnership with Fanuc has provided us with great opportunities to actively grow MCRI and our industry. To be selected to be part of this group of such outstanding leaders and visionaries is really a testament to our amazing MCRI team. Our MCRI team has been key to our company growth for 25 years and provide our customers the best solutions to their automation needs,” stated Tim Ellenberger, Vice President, Motion Controls Robotics.


Companies in this article
Motion Control Robotics
