Avery Dennison Launches rPET Liner

Avery Dennison announces the launch of its rPET content liner, becoming the first rPET liner in North America designed for FSC®-certified semi-gloss paper facestock.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Avery Dennison
Feb 13th, 2020
Avery

The rPET liner solution is included in Avery Dennison’s ClearIntent™ Portfolio, which includes over 500 sustainable products. The rPET liner portfolio meets three of the portfolio’s sustainability standards:

• Recycled Content. Give a second life to what we have already used.

• Enables Recycling: Make packaging recyclable. What we can use can be used again.

• Responsibly Sourced. Choose from hundreds of facestocks made with paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council or film and paper facestocks made from renewable resources.

“Avery Dennison’s rPET liner is an ideal solution for converters, brand owners, and consumers seeking to reduce the carbon footprint via a true commitment to sustainability,” said Mike LeRoy, Senior Product Manager, Prime Paper, Avery Dennison.

Companies in this article
Avery Dennison
Avery
Avery Dennison Launches rPET Liner
Avery Dennison announces the launch of its rPET content liner, becoming the first rPET liner in North America designed for FSC®-certified semi-gloss paper facestock.
Feb 13th, 2020
Image Vacuum Pumps For Chinese Hospital
Busch Vacuum Pumps for Chinese Hospitals
Twelve Busch Vacuum large vacuum pumps were delivered to two new hospitals in Wuhan to support the treatment of patients infected with the corona virus.
Feb 13th, 2020
Agf L79p Gs F7 Rpv Iuh Xpu Gyjkw1u Wd Me Rf X Gysbtg=s900 C K C0xffffffff No Rj Mo
AlliedFlex and Bossar Announce Sales and Marketing Alliance
Bossar Packaging, SA, Barcelona, has partnered with AlliedFlex Technologies as its exclusive North American Sales and Marketing Partner to handle its complete Pouch Packaging Systems Program.
Feb 10th, 2020
Ch&acirc;teau Gaby labels produced by Great Lakes Label
Embossed Labels for Wine and Spirits
Great Lakes Label offers embossed labels for wine and spirits using digital and flexographic presses. It uses UV and/or water based inks with up to 14 color printing capability to create the labels.
Feb 10th, 2020
Krones
Krones’ Contipure AseptBloc Receives 3-A certification
Krones’ Contipure AseptBloc series received the 3-A certificate from the independent 3-A Sanitary Institute. All future Contipure AseptBloc systems will be permitted to carry the 3-A certificate.
Feb 6th, 2020
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Sponsored
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Beginning March 3, PMMI will accept nominations for the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame. Since 1971, this prestigious award has recognized some of the most distinguished contributors to industry. Learn more »
Dec 11th, 2019
Cropped Logo
C-P Flexible Packaging Launches New Website
C-P Flexible Packaging announces the launch of a new website with unique tools and resources designed for brands, copackers, and others utilizing flexible packaging.
Feb 4th, 2020
Intelliflex Feeder 530 Fin Copy
Epson to Showcase its Latest Robots Solutions for Real World Automation Application Needs at ATX West
Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, will show how its latest robots meet the needs of high-performance precision parts automation applications in simulated demos at the Automation Technology show, ATX West.
Feb 4th, 2020
2335 Press Release Rio 3d Master V2a F1b Alpha
Opto 22 announces groov RIO—I/O for the IIoT
Intelligent, Ethernet-based I/O unit combines multi-signal, multifunction sensing with PoE-powered edge data processing for instant IIoT connection to real-world signals.
Feb 4th, 2020
Sebastian Clemens
SACMI Packaging & Chocolate Names Senior Area Manager North America
SACMI Packaging & Chocolate, a manufacturer of fully integrated primary and secondary packaging and distribution systems, appointed Sebastian Clemens Senior Area Manager North America.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Pat1
PFlow Industries Appoints New President
Patrick Koppa was appointed President of PFlow Industries.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Sponsored
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Beginning March 3, PMMI will accept nominations for the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame. Since 1971, this prestigious award has recognized some of the most distinguished contributors to industry. Learn more »
Dec 11th, 2019
Rick Pallante
Baumer Names President of U.S. and Canada Subsidiary
Baumer hhs promoted Richard Pallante to President of its U.S. and Canada subsidiary.
Feb 3rd, 2020