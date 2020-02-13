Avery Dennison Launches rPET Liner

The rPET liner solution is included in Avery Dennison’s ClearIntent™ Portfolio, which includes over 500 sustainable products. The rPET liner portfolio meets three of the portfolio’s sustainability standards:

• Recycled Content. Give a second life to what we have already used.

• Enables Recycling: Make packaging recyclable. What we can use can be used again.

• Responsibly Sourced. Choose from hundreds of facestocks made with paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council or film and paper facestocks made from renewable resources.

“Avery Dennison’s rPET liner is an ideal solution for converters, brand owners, and consumers seeking to reduce the carbon footprint via a true commitment to sustainability,” said Mike LeRoy, Senior Product Manager, Prime Paper, Avery Dennison.

