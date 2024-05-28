Tim Hortons, Duux, and Mera Introduce Paper-Based Packaging Innovations

Paper-based packaging innovations this month span across the packaging sector, showcasing developments from a diverse range of markets. This highlights that the desire to eliminate plastic is a shared goal across various product categories. While traditional sectors like luxury and food contact packaging continue to see developments, it is notable how paper-based packaging is also making strides in tertiary packaging and other categories.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

ThePackHub Tim Hortons Trials Plastic-Free Beverage Lids on Canada's Prince Edward Island

Tim Hortons, the well-known Canadian coffee chain, has launched a 12-week trial of plastic-free, fiber-based hot beverage lids in its Prince Edward Island outlets as part of its broader effort to decrease single-use plastic usage. This initiative, which started in February 2024, aims to identify sustainable alternatives that enhance the drinking experience and are easier to compost or recycle. The move builds on previous efforts, including introducing wooden and fiber cutlery and replacing plastic lids on Loaded Bowls with fiber alternatives. Horton’s senior director of procurement, sustainability, and packaging highlighted the importance of developing a sustainable, plastic-free lid that maintains the quality experience customers expect. This trial follows a successful pilot in Vancouver early in 2023, which saw the elimination of over 3.3 million plastic lids, indicating the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainable packaging solutions.

ThePackHub Dutch Air Treatment Company Duux Revamps Packaging and Ditches Plastic

Duux, the Dutch air treatment specialist, has revamped its packaging strategy by replacing expanded polystyrene (EPS) with a more environmentally considerate paper solution. The company’s new packaging design utilizes cushioning made from molded cellulose, accompanied by folded corner wedges made of corrugated board, to ensure the protection of its heavy and bulky products during transport. This initiative is part of Duux’s effort to improve the sustainability of its packaging materials, moving away from the widely used EPS. The revised packaging not only embraces a more eco-friendly approach but also features an attractive design, highlighted by the ecru color of the corrugated board and accentuated with vividly colored caps, adding to the aesthetic appeal of the product presentation. It is seen that this change signifies Duux’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in packaging design.

ThePackHub Mera Switches Pet Food Packaging from Plastic to Board

Mera, a family-owned business from the German Lower Rhine region renowned for its dog and cat food products, has recently transitioned from using 5kg plastic buckets to corrugated cardboard packaging for its dog biscuits in collaboration with packaging specialist Smurfit Kappa. This change, which preserves the interior plastic bag for freshness, is expected to save 25 metric tons of plastic annually while addressing logistical challenges related to storage and automation in the filling process. The new packaging, notable for its practical carrying handle and easy-open tab, has also enabled Mera to reduce its logistics costs by 40%, leading to an 18% reduction in the recommended retail price (RRP) from €22.99 to €18.99. This initiative highlights corrugated cardboard’s benefits in terms of environmental impact, storage efficiency, transport cost savings, customizability, and product protection.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.