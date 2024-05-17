Vuori, Clarins, and Kaufland Introduce Reusable Packaging Innovations

New Tool: ProSource
Check out our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Vuori Reusable Apparel Shipment Boxes, Clarins Refillable Lipstick Packaging, Kaufland Launches Reusable Bread Bags Across Germany

See a few examples of reusable packaging innovations from Vuori, Clarins, and Kaufland from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
May 17, 2024
Vuori expects to prevent the use of over 100,000 board boxes with its use of the Returnity Last Box.
Vuori expects to prevent the use of over 100,000 board boxes with its use of the Returnity Last Box.
ThePackHub

The reusable and refillable market continues to display innovations across various categories. The range of formats is quite varied, including cartons, pouches, glass jars, and plastic containers, and more. The food and drinks packaging sector continues to dominate the refill innovations category, and consumer goods products are also participating in this trend. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Vuori expects to prevent the use of over 100,000 board boxes with its use of the Returnity Last Box.Vuori expects to prevent the use of over 100,000 board boxes with its use of the Returnity Last Box.ThePackHubVuori Reduces Packaging Waste for Apparel Shipments with Reusable Boxes

Returnity, a Brooklyn-based company established in 2017 that specializes in reusable packaging and circular logistics systems, has partnered with California-based apparel company Vuori to employ its innovative Last Box for merchandise shipments to U.S. retail stores, aiming to replace traditional cardboard boxes. This collaboration is anticipated to prevent the use of over 100,000 cardboard boxes, as each Last Box is said to replace at least 50 cardboard boxes and 25 feet of packaging tape, potentially halving box unpacking labour and cutting packaging and operational costs. Returnity, which also serves major clients like Walmart, Target, and UPS, introduced The Last Box in 2023, boasting tamper and water resistance features and promising at least a 30% reduction in retailers’ packaging expenses. 

   Read about New Balance's D2C packaging partnership with Returnity

Clarins' new refillable lipstick packaging features a custom security key to ensure compatibility only with the Joli Rouge line.Clarins' new refillable lipstick packaging features a custom security key to ensure compatibility only with the Joli Rouge line.ThePackHubRefillable luxury Meets Sustainability in Innovative Clarins Lipstick Launch 

French cosmetics company Clarins has collaborated with the global leader in dispensing systems, Aptar Beauty, to launch a new refillable lipstick for its Joli Rouge range, combining luxury with sustainability. The innovative packaging, developed exclusively for Clarins, features a custom-fit mechanism with a unique security key, ensuring compatibility solely with the Joli Rouge line, thus safeguarding brand equity. The lipstick is available in three glossy aluminum cases (red, white, and gold) designed for elegance and sustainability, with the casing incorporating recycled plastic and a POM, styrene, and silicone-free mechanism, significantly reducing its carbon footprint by 45% from the second refill onwards. Refilling is intuitive, employing a one-click action that consumers have described as fast and straightforward. 

Kaufland's new reusable bread bags feature large viewing windows for easy identification at checkouts.Kaufland's new reusable bread bags feature large viewing windows for easy identification at checkouts.ThePackHubKaufland Reusable Bread Bags Hit German Supermarket Shelves Nationwide

The German supermarket chain Kaufland has expanded its sustainable packaging solutions by introducing reusable bread bags nationwide, complementing its existing range of sustainable products. Priced at 99 Euro cents, these bags, featuring large viewing windows for easy identification at checkouts, are designed to reduce waste by replacing single-use packaging. They are made from a material that can be washed at 30°c and reused multiple times. This initiative builds on Kaufland’s commitment to sustainability, highlighted by the introduction of reusable bags for loose fruits and vegetables since 2019, a reusable egg box, and the replacement of disposable lids on certain dairy products with reusable alternatives. Kaufland’s Head of Merchandise Business emphasized the company’s ongoing efforts to integrate reusable solutions across its stores, aiming to facilitate a reduction in plastic use for customers, especially in bakery sections where mixed-material packaging has hindered recycling efforts. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Companies in this article
Returnity
AptarGroup, Inc.
UPS
Target
Walmart
Fill out the form below to request more information about Vuori Reusable Apparel Shipment Boxes, Clarins Refillable Lipstick Packaging, Kaufland Launches Reusable Bread Bags Across Germany
Related Stories
Siemens White Paper
Home
UPS
Toyota's new corrugated packaging requires no PP bands for assembly or securing.
Sustainability
Toyota, Marks & Spencer, and Água do Vimeiro Release Paper Packaging Innovations
Consumers can scan the CIRT QR code on the back of all Four Peaks packaging to access local recycling information.
Sustainability
AB InBev’s Four Peaks Takes the Guesswork Out of Recycling
Ready Meal Packaging End-of-Line of the Next-Generation
Sponsor Content
Ready Meal Packaging End-of-Line of the Next-Generation
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 6644d93329536
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
Maxresdefault 662946d4be5a2
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Pt Labeling 2024 Thumbnail
Coding, Printing & Labeling
10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
Pt17 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
What are the Different Types of Multipacking Equipment?
View more »
Top Stories
Wheelhouse Logo Color 01
Contract Packaging
Do You Have the Tools for Success?
Wheelhouse Contract Packaging asserts that the right tools and certifications open opportunities for growth.
JAC modifies equipment to fit its niche needs.
Containers & Closures
An Exemplary Model of Niche Business Capabilities
Vuori expects to prevent the use of over 100,000 board boxes with its use of the Returnity Last Box.
Sustainability
Vuori, Clarins, and Kaufland Introduce Reusable Packaging Innovations
Republic’s new Las Vegas Polymer Center opened in December and is expected to produce more than 100 million lb of recycled plastics each year.
Recycling
MRF’s Polymer Center Network to Expand Access to Recycled Plastic
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
How Can You Honor a Leader?
Induction into the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame is the highest honor in our industry. Submit your leader to be considered for the Class of 2024 now through June 10th. New members will be inducted at PACK EXPO International in Chicago
Read More
How Can You Honor a Leader?
How AI is reshaping CPG manufacturing operations
Today’s CPG companies are faced with mounting challenges in their manufacturing operations. You have the data that could help you, but can you turn that data into knowledge? See how artificial intelligence can help. Learn what’s working for Pfizer, Post, and Smithfield.
Read More
How AI is reshaping CPG manufacturing operations
Products
Velteko Hygienic Design 5
Hygienic Packaging Machine
Velteko's WASHDOWN-360 vertical packaging machine features a bacteria-fighting design and easy pressure washing, ideal for operations requiring high hygiene standards.
PE-based Laminates for Flowpacks
Hot Melt Barrier Film for Fridge and Freezer Label Applications
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2024
Jan/Feb 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
1107 Pw Case Packers
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
1105 Pw Greenwashing
Home
8 Ways You Might Be Greenwashing Your Packaging And Not Even Know It
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Upd Cartoning Cover
Cartoning
Cartoning eBook
View more »