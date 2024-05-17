Vuori, Clarins, and Kaufland Introduce Reusable Packaging Innovations

Vuori expects to prevent the use of over 100,000 board boxes with its use of the Returnity Last Box.

The reusable and refillable market continues to display innovations across various categories. The range of formats is quite varied, including cartons, pouches, glass jars, and plastic containers, and more. The food and drinks packaging sector continues to dominate the refill innovations category, and consumer goods products are also participating in this trend.

Vuori Reduces Packaging Waste for Apparel Shipments with Reusable Boxes

Returnity, a Brooklyn-based company established in 2017 that specializes in reusable packaging and circular logistics systems, has partnered with California-based apparel company Vuori to employ its innovative Last Box for merchandise shipments to U.S. retail stores, aiming to replace traditional cardboard boxes. This collaboration is anticipated to prevent the use of over 100,000 cardboard boxes, as each Last Box is said to replace at least 50 cardboard boxes and 25 feet of packaging tape, potentially halving box unpacking labour and cutting packaging and operational costs. Returnity, which also serves major clients like Walmart, Target, and UPS, introduced The Last Box in 2023, boasting tamper and water resistance features and promising at least a 30% reduction in retailers’ packaging expenses.

Refillable luxury Meets Sustainability in Innovative Clarins Lipstick Launch

French cosmetics company Clarins has collaborated with the global leader in dispensing systems, Aptar Beauty, to launch a new refillable lipstick for its Joli Rouge range, combining luxury with sustainability. The innovative packaging, developed exclusively for Clarins, features a custom-fit mechanism with a unique security key, ensuring compatibility solely with the Joli Rouge line, thus safeguarding brand equity. The lipstick is available in three glossy aluminum cases (red, white, and gold) designed for elegance and sustainability, with the casing incorporating recycled plastic and a POM, styrene, and silicone-free mechanism, significantly reducing its carbon footprint by 45% from the second refill onwards. Refilling is intuitive, employing a one-click action that consumers have described as fast and straightforward.

Kaufland Reusable Bread Bags Hit German Supermarket Shelves Nationwide

The German supermarket chain Kaufland has expanded its sustainable packaging solutions by introducing reusable bread bags nationwide, complementing its existing range of sustainable products. Priced at 99 Euro cents, these bags, featuring large viewing windows for easy identification at checkouts, are designed to reduce waste by replacing single-use packaging. They are made from a material that can be washed at 30°c and reused multiple times. This initiative builds on Kaufland’s commitment to sustainability, highlighted by the introduction of reusable bags for loose fruits and vegetables since 2019, a reusable egg box, and the replacement of disposable lids on certain dairy products with reusable alternatives. Kaufland’s Head of Merchandise Business emphasized the company’s ongoing efforts to integrate reusable solutions across its stores, aiming to facilitate a reduction in plastic use for customers, especially in bakery sections where mixed-material packaging has hindered recycling efforts.

