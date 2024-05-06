Toyota, Marks & Spencer, and Água do Vimeiro Release Paper Packaging Innovations

New Tool: ProSource
Toyota Corrugated Packs Boost Load Capacity and Efficiency, Marks & Spencer Cuts Plastic in Cafe Sandwiches, Água do Vimeiro Bag-In-Box Option

See a few examples of paper packaging innovations from Toyota, Marks & Spencer, and Água do Vimeiro from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
May 6, 2024
Toyota's new corrugated packaging requires no PP bands for assembly or securing.
The innovations in paperization in this roundup stretch across the packaging sector, showcasing innovations from a diverse cross-section of markets. There are still developments in common sectors for paper packaging, like food-contact, but paperization is also making inroads into tertiary packaging and other categories.

Toyota Motor Corporation, Daiei Co., Ltd., and NabiAce Co., Ltd., based in Japan, have collaborated to develop an innovative corrugated cardboard packaging container designed to significantly increase loading weight while enhancing work efficiency. This container, measuring 1190 x 1144 x 750mm, can support contents weighing up to 600kgs and allows for three-layer stacking without the need for PP bands, relying on tape for assembly and securing. Comprising just three parts – a pallet, sleeve, and lid – the design facilitates easy assembly and reduces the container’s total weight by 44% compared to traditional iron containers. This weight reduction not only allows for greater content load but also contributes to a 72% decrease in CO2 emissions, aligning with efforts to improve transport efficiency and sustainability. The shift from iron to cardboard material and the elimination of bands in favor of tape also significantly reduces plastic usage. 

Marks & Spencer's new cafe sandwich packaging uses 79% less plastic than its previous solution.Marks & Spencer's new cafe sandwich packaging uses 79% less plastic than its previous solution.ThePackHubRetailer Marks & Spencer Cuts Millions in Plastic Use with Recyclable Packaging 

British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) has made significant strides in reducing plastic usage by introducing recyclable paper and FSC approved board packaging for its range of sandwiches and toasties sold in M&S Cafés across the UK. This initiative, which replaces previous packaging with one using 79% less plastic, is set to eliminate approximately 4.5 million units of plastic. The move aligns with M&S’s ambitious Plan A target to cut 1 billion units of plastic packaging by 2027 as part of its journey towards net zero by 2040. Additionally, M&S has updated its Café menu for 2024, offering a wider selection of vegan and gluten-free options, demonstrating its commitment to both sustainability and catering to diverse dietary preferences. This effort follows the company’s achievement of removing 75 million units of plastic ahead of its 2023/24 target. 

Água do Vimeiro's new bag-in-box packaging is part of its effort to reduce environmental impact and reach new consumer groups.Água do Vimeiro's new bag-in-box packaging is part of its effort to reduce environmental impact and reach new consumer groups.ThePackHubPortuguese Bottled Water Brand Água do Vimeiro Introduces Sustainable Packaging 

Água do Vimeiro, a Portuguese bottled water brand, announced the launch of its new sustainable packaging, the Vimeiro Ecopack 10L bag-in-box, which is made of 100% recyclable materials and contains 80 to 86% less plastic compared to its 0.50L and 1.50L bottles. This initiative is part of the brand’s ongoing effort to reduce its environmental footprint and cater to the needs of various consumer groups including pregnant women, parents, athletes, and seniors, by offering a more economical and transport-friendly option. The product, which boasts a balanced mineral content beneficial for health and well-being, is currently available exclusively through its newly launched online store. The brand also aims to educate consumers on the mineral content of its water compared to other Portuguese brands through a graphic included on the new packaging 

