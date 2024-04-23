Brau Union Austria, Yves Rocher, and Glow Recipe Introduce Refillable and Returnable Packaging

New Tool: ProSource
Brau Union Austria Returnable Beer Bottles, Yves Rocher Shower Gel Refill Packs, Glow Recipe Moisturizer in Refillable Packaging

See a few examples of refillable and returnable packaging solutions by Brau Union Austria, Yves Rocher, and Glow Recipe from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Apr 23, 2024
Brau Union Austria's new reusable bottle is one-third lighter than conventional reusable containers.
ThePackHub

Food, beverage, and cosmetics packaging are prime targets for the switch to refillable packaging solutions. Food and drinks packaging innovations are often driven by packaging manufacturers rather than brands, though an example below shows a collaboration between the two. Innovations in the cosmetics sector showcased below are aimed at home refills, and both include recycled plastic. For some brands, reusability is no longer the only bar to meet; businesses are striving to meet many sustainability targets, further reducing the impact they are having on the planet.

In collaboration with Brau Union Austria, the Vetropack Group has unveiled a new 0.33-liter returnable bottle as a standard solution for the brewing industry. Utilizing Vetropack’s Echovai technology, the bottle weighs one-third less than conventional reusable containers, offering economic and ecological benefits such as reduced logistics costs, shorter transport routes, and decreased CO2 emissions. Designed to aid Austria’s mandatory reusable quota from 2024, the bottle stands as a sustainable option for the entire brewery industry, boasting convenience, stability, and simplified logistics. Vetropack’s Echovai process enhances the bottle’s durability while maintaining a lighter weight, with Gösser being the first Austrian beer to adopt the new standard bottles. Developed in consultation with stakeholders, including Brau Union and breweries like Stiegl, Egger, and Ottakringer, the bottle’s design optimizes stackability, allowing for more crates per pallet, thereby reducing transport costs and environmental impact. 

Yves Rocher's new reusable packaging uses four times less plastic than conventional 400ml bottles.Yves Rocher's new reusable packaging uses four times less plastic than conventional 400ml bottles.ThePackHubYves Rocher Launches Refill Packs for the Beauty Industry 

French beauty brand Yves Rocher recently announced the launch of its Bain de Nature eco refill packs, an important step towards reducing their environmental impact within the cosmetics industry. These fully recyclable refills, containing bath and shower gels, are made from 90% recycled plastic, of which a significant portion is Certified Ocean Bound Plastic sourced from coastal areas at risk of contributing to ocean pollution. This initiative, which includes packaging that is reported uses four times less plastic than conventional 400ml bottles, aims to address consumer demand for more sustainable alternatives and comply with stringent national and European regulations on plastic use. By partnering with Plastics For Change to collect and recycle plastic waste from India, Yves Rocher aims to lessen its products’ environmental footprint and improve the living conditions of communities involved in waste collection, reducing new plastic use by 120 metric tons annually. 

Glow Recipe uses 95% post-consumer recycled plastic for its new refillable packaging.Glow Recipe uses 95% post-consumer recycled plastic for its new refillable packaging.ThePackHubGlow Recipe Launches Refillable Version of its Iconic Moisturizer

Glow Recipe, an American beauty brand known for its innovative skincare products, has introduced a refillable version of its iconic Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer, which is now available in Singapore. This lightweight gel moisturizer, popular for its hydrating properties derived from watermelon extract, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin, is suitable for acne-prone skin due to its oil-free and non-comedogenic formula. The new packaging, made with 95% post-consumer recycled plastic, aims to offer a more sustainable alternative by being both refillable and recyclable, reportedly resulting in up to 59% less carbon emissions and 51% less waste compared to its single-use counterparts. Available exclusively at Sephora Singapore, the moisturizer is priced at SGD65 (£38) for a 50ML bottle, with refills costing SGD56 (£33) for the same volume. Glow Recipe is leveraging this initiative to align with global sustainability efforts. 

All seven Nesquik flavors will be available with the new recyclable shrink-sleeve label by June of this year.
Recycling
Nesquik’s New Shrink-Sleeve Labels Make Packaging 100% Recyclable
Five years of R&D results in a new shrink-sleeve label for Nestlé’s Nesquik RTD dairy beverage packaging that is 100% recyclable and provides the required light-blocking functionality.
Sustainability
Brau Union Austria, Yves Rocher, and Glow Recipe Introduce Refillable and Returnable Packaging
