Capi, Dorsal, and Ferdinand Bierbichler Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations

The packaging industry is experiencing a substantial shift in materials, primarily driven by objectives centered around sustainability. The replacement of plastic remains a priority for many brands and retailers, as they seek alternatives that may provide a smaller environmental footprint or at least be more favorably received by consumers focused on anti-plastic.

Beverage Brand Capi Transitions to Recyclable Paper Labels for Enhanced Sustainability

Beverage brand Capi is undergoing a sustainability initiative by transitioning from plastic to paper labels for its glass bottles, making them 100% recyclable. The business expressed excitement about introducing these new labels, emphasizing the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing product sustainability. The shift to paper labels aims to reduce waste in the recycling process, addressing a previous issue where labels adhered to the glass during processing, resulting in extra waste. Working collaboratively with label makers, Capi identified a paper label solution that eliminates this waste. Additionally, Capi has revamped its design to enhance on-shelf visibility and convey a sense of premium quality at retail stores. The importance of maintaining Capi’s aesthetic and heritage while ensuring that crucial information about the brand, such as being all-natural and Australian-made, remains prominently displayed for informed consumer choices. The company’s sustainability efforts align with a broader industry trend, contributing to a more environmentally conscious approach to packaging.

Italian Bedding Manufacturer Dorsal Switches to Wood Fiber-Based Packaging

Dorsal, a leading Italian company specializing in high-quality bedding products, has moved away from fossil-based plastic packaging to Paptic, the Finnish wood-fiber-based material. The move was apparently driven by the growing demand from environmentally conscious customers. This strategic move aligns perfectly with Dorsal’s commitment to sustainability and responsible material usage. Recyclable at scale, Paptic materials promise a unique combination of sustainability, strength, and distinctive tactile properties. The materials were developed to decrease the use of plastic in flexible packaging, making it possible to replace oil-based materials in various packaging applications. Paptic wood-fibre-based materials are available as FSC certified. A spokesperson for Dorsal said that their customers have enthusiastically embraced the new Paptic packaging, which perfectly aligns with the brand’s environmental values. Dorsal pillows are now in bio-based and recyclable packaging made from renewable raw materials sourced from sustainably managed forests.

German Fish Producer Ferdinand Bierbichler Switches from EPS to Corrugated

Bavarian fish producer Ferdinand Bierbichler wanted an alternative to the EPS (expanded polystyrene) boxes they were using for their smoked fish products. The company approached German corrugated packaging manufacturer STI Group with the task of converting their 1kg smoked fish packaging from EPS to a corrugated solution. The company’s Circular Innovation team developed the solution: volume-optimised corrugated cardboard packaging made from fresh fibre materials with a water-based barrier coating that is particularly grease-proof and suitable for direct food contact. For better handling, the fish is wrapped in wax paper as before, and the container is sealed in an anti-fog film. With the new packaging, the storage volume of empty packaging was reduced by 92% and the shipping volume of filled fish packaging was reduced by 53%. This was accompanied by a reduction in the CO 2 footprint of the packaging material by around 60% –and the new packaging now costs less than half.

