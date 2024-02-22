See new packaging innovations in one convenient place at PACK EXPO East
Orkla Foods PET Ketchup Bottles, Milbona Yogurt Packs with Automatic Material Separation, Bonduelle Monomaterial PE Frozen Packs

See a few examples of recyclable packaging innovations by Orkla Foods, Milbona, and Bonduelle from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

Feb 22, 2024
Orkla Foods' new PET bottles improve recyclability, include recycled PET, and offer a 30% reduction in bottle weight.
Orkla Foods' new PET bottles improve recyclability, include recycled PET, and offer a 30% reduction in bottle weight.
This comprehensive segment encompasses both recycling initiatives and packaging that now integrates more recycled content. Numerous instances of mono-material developments and other measures aimed at boosting recycling rates have been unveiled in recent months. The advent of Packaging Taxes, influencing packaging recycling, is also on the horizon. The UK has already set this in motion in April 2022, implementing a tax on plastic packaging with less than 30% recycled content. These activities inevitably drive the demand for packaging reduction efforts.

Sauce Manufacturer Orkla Foods Shifts to PET Bottles for Ketchup Achieving 30% Weight Reduction

Orkla Foods, Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is a Nordic Orkla subsidiary known for its ketchup products. It has announced that it has replaced its polypropylene (PP) bottles with polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, aiming to capitalize on PET’s improved recyclability and cost-effectiveness. The transition was facilitated with the help of French liquids solutions provider Sidel, who have supplied their Sidel Combi machines for blowing, filling, labelling and capping the packaging. The move to PET not only enhances recyclability but also results in a 30% reduction in bottle weight. Orkla has also increased its sustainability credentials as the new bottles are composed of at least 25% rPET (recycled PET). Orkla’s Fagelmara facility in Sweden, producing 30 million ketchup bottles annually, implemented the change, seizing the opportunity to redesign the bottle shape during the transition.

Milbona's new yogurt packaging prepares the brand for future recycling improvements.Milbona's new yogurt packaging prepares the brand for future recycling improvements.ThePackHubMilbona Sustainable Dairy Packaging Facilitates Automatic Separation of Materials

A significant milestone in sustainable dairy packaging has been achieved with the introduction of the K3r100 innovation in Switzerland by Greiner Packaging, initially used for the Milbona brand natural yogurts at Lidl Switzerland. Developed at Greiner Packaging’s Swiss site in Diepoldsau, the K3r100 enables the automatic separation of cardboard and plastic components, laying the groundwork for improved recycling systems. Although current recycling processes require manual separation, the innovation positions Molkerei Forster and Lidl Switzerland as pioneers in future-proof packaging. The collaboration between Greiner Packaging, Forster dairy, and Lidl Switzerland highlights their shared commitment to sustainability, with a focus on raw materials, production processes, and packaging. The 500g cups featuring 1.5% and 3.5% fat content yogurts signify a collective effort towards environmentally conscious packaging practices. The partnership’s success underscores the importance of collaboration in bringing innovative solutions like the K3r100 to market.

   Mediterranean food company Yaza is also using Greiner Packaging's K3 cups for its labneh dips.

Bonduelle's switch to PE packaging for its frozen products falls in line with its plan to have 100% recyclable or reusable packaging by 2025.Bonduelle's switch to PE packaging for its frozen products falls in line with its plan to have 100% recyclable or reusable packaging by 2025.ThePackHubFrench Vegetable Processor Moves to PE Packaging for Frozen Products

Leading French vegetable producer Bonduelle, has announced that by 2025, it pledges to have 100% of its packaging designed to be recyclable or reusable, contributing to global efforts in reducing food packaging waste. The recent introduction of eco-designed frozen packaging, utilizing highly recyclable PE (polyethylene), exemplifies Bonduelle’s dedication to sustainable practices. The new monomaterial replaces the previous metalized structure. The brand’s six-fold commitment to food encompasses promoting local and seasonal products, minimizing pesticide use, safeguarding biodiversity and soil health, reducing additives, increasing the share of organic products, and developing sustainable packaging. Bonduelle’s plant-based foods, known for their quality, taste, and nutritional value, predominantly originate from eco-conscious agriculture. In its third pillar, focused on people, the company strives to deliver responsible economic and social impacts for all employees and communities.

Season's Greetings 2023 | Sidel
Season's Greetings 2023 | Sidel
Dec 19th, 2023
Sidel’s RoboAccess robotic palletizer at IFFCO
Sidel’s RoboAccess robotic palletizer at IFFCO
Dec 5th, 2023
First-ever Aseptic line at Ferrarelle | Sidel
First-ever Aseptic line at Ferrarelle | Sidel
Nov 28th, 2023
View more »
