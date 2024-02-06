Desert Essence, Neighbourhood Coffee Company, and Albert Heijn Introduce Bio-Based Packaging Innovations

The development of biodegradable, compostable packaging, and novel bio-based substitutes to plastic is continuing unabated. Nevertheless, the absence of widely available industrial composting infrastructures in many markets significantly hinders widespread adoption.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

ThePackHub Desert Essence Deodorant Range is Packaged in Compostable Tube Packaging

Desert Essence is a personal care brand based in New York. Their Desert Essence Deodorants are a series of personal care products formulated with sustainability at the forefront to provide consumers with a simple yet effective way to elevate their grooming routine. The products are plastic and aluminum-free and formulated with Australian tea tree oil to combat odor-causing bacteria. The deodorants come in 100% compostable board tubes to allow consumers to compost them after use, while the vegetable-derived oil-resistant liner keeps the product intact. The Desert Essence Deodorants come in a range of simple fragrances, including Fresh Powder, Coconut, Tea Tree Lavender and Lemongrass. The gluten-free, cruelty-free and vegan cosmetics are crafted in the U.S. with globally sourced ingredients and are also free of petroleum compounds and artificial fragrances and dyes.

ThePackHub Neighbourhood Coffee Company Debuts Canada's First Fully Compostable Coffee Pods

Toronto-based Neighbourhood Coffee Company, a women-led purveyor of premium artisanal coffee, has launched Canada’s first fully compostable single-serve coffee pods. Crafted with plant-based materials and compatible with all Keurig single-serve coffee machine models, these biodegradable pods break down in a matter of weeks, offering reportedly superior volume compared to traditional plastic capsules. Developed and fulfilled by Nexe Innovations, the pods are Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) certified and take as little as 17 to 25 days to break down in industrial composting. The pods are made from a combination of plant fiber, compostable polymers, and other compostable materials. Available in two popular flavors, Medium-Dark Roast Signature Blend and Annex Artisanal Espresso Roast, the capsules retail for $15.99 (£12.59) per box of 12. Neighbourhood Coffee celebrates Toronto’s diverse communities, naming each blend after a unique neighbourhood in the city.

ThePackHub Dutch Supermarket Albert Heijn Moves Fruit Juice Bottles to Plant-Based Plastic

Avantium N.V. and Dutch retailer Albert Heijn are collaborating to introduce fruit juice bottles made from Avantium’s 100% plant-based and circular material, polyethylene furanoate (PEF). Produced by global beverage solutions provider Refresco, Albert Heijn’s private-label store brand becomes the world’s first to feature PEF packaging. The transition to PEF aligns with Albert Heijn’s sustainability goals, aiming to offer an alternative, sustainable packaging solution for its fruit juices. The bottles are anticipated to reach store shelves in the latter half of 2024. Avantium’s PEF offers superior barrier properties compared to PET, enhancing shelf life, and is fully recyclable, aligning with circular economy principles. PEF’s oxygen barrier is reportedly 10 times better, while its carbon dioxide barrier is 6 to 10 times better, and its water barrier is twice that of PET. The construction of Avantium’s commercial PEF plant in the Netherlands is underway, signifying a strategic step in scaling up PEF production.

