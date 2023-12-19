Maison Orphée, Klorane, and Sainsbury's Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations

See new packaging innovations in one convenient place at PACK EXPO East
Get up to speed on the latest innovations in packaging and processing at PACK EXPO East, March 18 – 20 in Philadelphia. Don’t miss out!

Maison Orphée Bag-in-Box Olive Oil Packaging, Klorane Baby Care Product in Paper-Based Tube, Sainsbury's Paper Packs for Toilet and Kitchen Rolls

See a few examples of paper-based packaging innovations by Maison Orphée, Klorane, and Sainsbury's from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Dec 19, 2023
Maison Orphée's new bag-in-box olive oil packaging reduces CO2 emissions during transport due to its lighter weight.
Maison Orphée's new bag-in-box olive oil packaging reduces CO2 emissions during transport due to its lighter weight.
ThePackHub

The packaging industry is experiencing a substantial shift in materials, primarily driven by objectives centered around sustainability. The replacement of plastic remains a priority for many brands and retailers, as they seek alternatives that may provide a smaller environmental footprint or at least be more favorably received by consumers focused on anti-plastic. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Maison Orphée's new bag-in-box olive oil packaging reduces CO2 emissions during transport due to its lighter weight.Maison Orphée's new bag-in-box olive oil packaging reduces CO2 emissions during transport due to its lighter weight.ThePackHubNew Maison Orphée Olive Oil Packaging Format is Ten Times Lighter Than Glass

Maison Orphée is a Canadian retailer of extra virgin olive oil. The brand is now offering what it says is a more ecological packaging solution for its olive oils with a new Bag in Box (BIB) format for its 1.5 liter product. Positioned as more ecological than a glass bottle, the BIB is made in Canada. The new packaging is reported to be almost 10 times lighter than a glass bottle, which reduces CO2 emissions during transport. In addition, the cardboard and the bag are fully recyclable, also offering double protection against oxidation. The new BIB packaging format also represents a 10 to 12% saving for consumers compared to the same quantity in a bottle. The new BIB format is available in more than 550 retailers in Canada, and the company also has its eye on Costco warehouse stores.

The new paper-based tube packaging for Klorane's Moisturizing Cream reduces the product's virgin plastic use by 74%.The new paper-based tube packaging for Klorane's Moisturizing Cream reduces the product's virgin plastic use by 74%.ThePackHubFrench Brand Klorane Moves Baby Care Product to Paper-Based Tube

French beauty, cosmetic and personal care brand Klorane has worked with Albéa Tubes to reinvent the new packaging of Klorane’s iconic baby care product: their organic Moisturizing Cream with organic Calendula. The brand has chosen Albéa Tubes’ paper tube in its brown version, which integrates at least 50% FSC-certified (Forestry Stewardship Council) paper. The partly carton-based cosmetic tube reduces plastic by replacing it with a bio-based, certified paper-like material. Combined with Albéa Tubes’ EcoFusion Top, the fusion of head and cap for further weight reduction, this tube reduces by 74% the amount of virgin plastic used for Klorane’s product compared to its previous version. Klorane and Albéa Tubes also claim that this packaging is technically recyclable in the used beverage carton stream. A spokesperson for Klorane said that this solution was a step forward in its commitment to lowering the carbon footprint of its products.

Sainsbury's new paper wrapper for toilet and kitchen rolls saves over 55 million pieces of plastic per year.Sainsbury's new paper wrapper for toilet and kitchen rolls saves over 55 million pieces of plastic per year.ThePackHubU.K. Retailer Sainsbury's Moves from Plastic to Paper Wrapper for Toilet and Kitchen Rolls

U.K. supermarket Sainsbury’s has moved from plastic to paper on all of its own-brand toilet and kitchen roll packaging, saving over 55 million pieces of plastic, the equivalent of 485 metric tons annually. It is the biggest single plastics reduction across Sainsbury’s grocery business so far. The new fully recyclable packaging will help customers cut down on plastic and recycle more at home. The move to paper means that Sainsbury’s has become the first U.K. retailer to switch its own-brand toilet paper and kitchen towel ranges from plastic to paper packaging. The new packaging will launch across 27 products, with customers starting to see the change in-store and online from this week. The paper packaging will have rolled out to all lines by February next year and can easily be recycled in U.K. homes through curbside collection.

   Read this story on Quilted Northern's switch to paper packaging for its toilet rolls.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Fill out the form below to request more information about Maison Orphée Bag-in-Box Olive Oil Packaging, Klorane Baby Care Product in Paper-Based Tube, Sainsbury's Paper Packs for Toilet and Kitchen Rolls
Related Stories
Cti Logo
Sustainability
Can Manufacturers Institute Promotes Scott Breen to Senior Vice President of Sustainability
Eco Flexibles GM David Smith
Sustainability
Eco Flexibles Appoints David Smith GM
Laura Hubbard collecting treated wastewater samples at a food processing facility.
Sustainability
PFAS and Other Contaminants Found in Food Process Wastewater
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt12 Thumbnail
Secondary/End-of-Line
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Maxresdefault 64e619c180358
Primary Packaging
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Quick Overview of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 64dcd5d8ba13e
Primary Packaging
Four Types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
The new packaging for Home Chef’s Fried Chicken consists of a paper gable box with handles that features venting holes that allow condensation to escape the packaging and a window through which consumers can see the product.
Package Design
New Paper Carton with Venting Keeps Fried Chicken Crispy
To improve upon the crispiness and flavor of its grab-and-go Fried Chicken for Kroger, Home Chef revamps its recipe and develops a new paper package with venting.
Maison Orphée's new bag-in-box olive oil packaging reduces CO2 emissions during transport due to its lighter weight.
Sustainability
Maison Orphée, Klorane, and Sainsbury's Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
Ai For Cp Gs
Business Intelligence
Generative AI for CPGs
La Panzanella's new Croccantini cracker package design features simplified graphics to showcase the product inside.
Package Design
Deli Cracker Debuts New Look Alongside Updated Recipe
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
The largest PACK EXPO East in history is March 18-20 in Philadelphia! In one convenient location, you’ll discover new technology from top suppliers, get quality problem-solving time with experts and learn the latest trends in free educational sessions.
Read More
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
Products
Omnimate 4 0 Pcb Terminal Block[25]
Terminal Blocks
Weidmuller's OMNIMATE 4.0 PCB Terminal Blocks make it possible for a variety of conductors to connect quickly without tools and wire-end ferrules.
Retaining Magnets
Packaging Film for Fishery Products
More Products
In Print
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
Packaging World October 2023
October 2023
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »