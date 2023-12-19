Maison Orphée, Klorane, and Sainsbury's Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations

The packaging industry is experiencing a substantial shift in materials, primarily driven by objectives centered around sustainability. The replacement of plastic remains a priority for many brands and retailers, as they seek alternatives that may provide a smaller environmental footprint or at least be more favorably received by consumers focused on anti-plastic.

New Maison Orphée Olive Oil Packaging Format is Ten Times Lighter Than Glass

Maison Orphée is a Canadian retailer of extra virgin olive oil. The brand is now offering what it says is a more ecological packaging solution for its olive oils with a new Bag in Box (BIB) format for its 1.5 liter product. Positioned as more ecological than a glass bottle, the BIB is made in Canada. The new packaging is reported to be almost 10 times lighter than a glass bottle, which reduces CO2 emissions during transport. In addition, the cardboard and the bag are fully recyclable, also offering double protection against oxidation. The new BIB packaging format also represents a 10 to 12% saving for consumers compared to the same quantity in a bottle. The new BIB format is available in more than 550 retailers in Canada, and the company also has its eye on Costco warehouse stores.

French Brand Klorane Moves Baby Care Product to Paper-Based Tube

French beauty, cosmetic and personal care brand Klorane has worked with Albéa Tubes to reinvent the new packaging of Klorane’s iconic baby care product: their organic Moisturizing Cream with organic Calendula. The brand has chosen Albéa Tubes’ paper tube in its brown version, which integrates at least 50% FSC-certified (Forestry Stewardship Council) paper. The partly carton-based cosmetic tube reduces plastic by replacing it with a bio-based, certified paper-like material. Combined with Albéa Tubes’ EcoFusion Top, the fusion of head and cap for further weight reduction, this tube reduces by 74% the amount of virgin plastic used for Klorane’s product compared to its previous version. Klorane and Albéa Tubes also claim that this packaging is technically recyclable in the used beverage carton stream. A spokesperson for Klorane said that this solution was a step forward in its commitment to lowering the carbon footprint of its products.

U.K. Retailer Sainsbury's Moves from Plastic to Paper Wrapper for Toilet and Kitchen Rolls

U.K. supermarket Sainsbury’s has moved from plastic to paper on all of its own-brand toilet and kitchen roll packaging, saving over 55 million pieces of plastic, the equivalent of 485 metric tons annually. It is the biggest single plastics reduction across Sainsbury’s grocery business so far. The new fully recyclable packaging will help customers cut down on plastic and recycle more at home. The move to paper means that Sainsbury’s has become the first U.K. retailer to switch its own-brand toilet paper and kitchen towel ranges from plastic to paper packaging. The new packaging will launch across 27 products, with customers starting to see the change in-store and online from this week. The paper packaging will have rolled out to all lines by February next year and can easily be recycled in U.K. homes through curbside collection.

