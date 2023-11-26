Procter & Gamble, Aroma Elite, and Yves Saint Laurent Introduce Refillable Packaging Innovations

New Tool: ProSource
Procter & Gamble First Packaging Refill Point in Mexico, Aroma Elite Wins Award for Aluminum Refill Pack, Yves Saint Laurent Refillable Fragrance

See a few examples of refillable packaging innovations by Procter & Gamble, Aroma Elite, and Yves Saint Laurent from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Nov 26, 2023
Procter & Gamble's first refill point in Mexico City includes four different P&G hair products.
ThePackHub

The trend toward refillable and reusable packaging is gaining momentum as more companies explore ways to reduce their use of single-use, hard-to-recycle packaging. This growth is partly driven by the goal of the Plastic Pact to deliver reusable packaging by 2025. Many of these initiatives are coming from startup and smaller brands, but multinational companies are also beginning to test the waters with small-scale trials and pilots. The dry food, household, and health and beauty sectors are currently the most active in this area.

Leading multinational producer of consumer goods, Procter & Gamble, is partnering with Chilean start-up Mercado Circular to bring to Mexico its first refill point for products in reusable packaging. The pilot scheme will allow consumers in Mexico City to have access to the circular economy model that reuses packaging to eliminate single-use waste from the entire chain. This generates a positive environmental impact, being more economical by eliminating the cost of packaging. It is reported that a Mexican consumer throws away more than seven kilos of plastic bottles a year, and together they generate more than 780,000 metric tons annually. The first refill point is already operating in Mexico City and is located at the Walmart, Sam’s Club Santa Fe location and has refills of four P&G hair products from the Pantene, Head & Shoulders and Herbal Essences brands. Each bottle has a QR code to measure traceability and environmental impact.

Aroma Elite's Combi-Box is reusable, stackable, and recyclable.Aroma Elite's Combi-Box is reusable, stackable, and recyclable.ThePackHubGerman Cosmetics Company Aroma Elite Wins Gold Award for Innovative Aluminum Packaging

Aroma Elite is a German manufacturer of natural cosmetics. The company recently won a gold at the German Packaging Awards for their “Combi-Box”. The Combi-Box is an innovative, practical, reusable aluminum packaging specially developed for the company’s solid natural cosmetic products. Individual Combi-boxes can be screwed together, while the use of aluminum promotes sustainability because the material is light, robust and 100% recyclable. This reduces CO2 emissions and protects the environment compared to conventional plastic packaging. Because the Combi-Boxes can be screwed together, it can also be used as a practical travel set and takes up less space when stored. The Combi-Box is also easy to clean by simply rinsing it under a jet of water. The company says that its goal is to offer sustainable, practical and, at the same time, aesthetic product packaging that has a positive impact on the environment.

Yves Saint Laurent's new MYSLF men's fragrance has a 150ml refill option.Yves Saint Laurent's new MYSLF men's fragrance has a 150ml refill option.ThePackHubFrench Beauty House Yves Saint Laurent Launches New Refillable Fragrance

To reduce its impact on the environment, the new men’s fragrance from French luxury fashion house Yves Saint Laurent MYSLF, has a refill option. Once the customer’s bottle is empty, it can be easily refilled in three steps. Firstly the customer takes off the cap and unscrews the pump. They then screw the refill onto the bottle neck, then unlock it by turning it to the ON position. The fragrance will refill and automatically stop when full. Lastly they turn the refill into the OFF position, remove it and screw the pump back in place. According to Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, the refillability of the bottle allows substantial savings in materials: glass, cardboard, metals, and plastic. MYSLF is available in two standard sizes, a 60ml bottle priced at £72, 100ml at £95. The refill bottle contains 150ml, and retails at £115.

Companies in this article
Procter & Gamble
Walmart
