Recyclable Packaging Innovations by Hello Brew Co., Moro, and NOBL WATR

There have been numerous instances of mono-material developments and other measures aimed at boosting recycling rates as of late. The advent of Packaging Taxes, influencing packaging recycling, is also on the horizon. The U.K. has already set this in motion in April 2022, implementing a tax on plastic packaging with less than 30% recycled content. These activities inevitably drive the demand for packaging reduction efforts.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

ThePackHub Hello Brew Co. Uses ‘Zombie Cans’ for Its First Canned Beer Release

Small Colorado-based brewery Hello Brew Co. has found a way of launching its first canned beer release by using ‘zombie cans’. Canimal, also based in Colorado, is the supplier of these special cans. These already-printed cans are an over-purchase, over-run, or misprint that would otherwise end up in the recycling stream. Using a patent-pending process, the cans are sprayed with a food-safe, water-based varnish the company refers to as “zombie juice,” which makes re-use possible. During the process, the top of the can is sealed to keep the varnish on the exterior only. Canimal says that environmentally, the creation of zombie cans, versus the creation of new cans through recycling and remanufacturing, saves on water and creates less CO2. Canimal was able to provide Hello Brew Co with the small quantities it needs, at roughly 25% less per can than purchasing new empties.

ThePackHub Olive Oil Producer Moro Introduces rPET Bottle

Australian olive oil brand Moro has launched its olive oil product in a new ‘Eco Bottle’, made completely from recycled plastic and fully recyclable, along with the label and cap. The 2.2-litre bottles are made from 100% recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate). The bottles are produced with less energy than that generally required for conventional packaging materials, releasing lower amounts of greenhouse gases. New mandates were agreed upon by the Australian government in mid-2023 regarding packaging design, which would be subject to strict national rules to conform with international best practices from that point onwards. According to the new regulations, all harmful chemicals are to be eliminated from packaging, a move that would further encourage the use of only recycled materials in packaging. The Eco Bottles are available in Australian supermarkets and delis and are estimated to cost A$30 (£23.60).

ThePackHub British Spring Water Company NOBL WATR Uses Recyclable Board Cartons

NOBL WATR is a London-based company on a mission to build the U.K.’s lowest carbon footprint drinks brand. They do not use plastic to package their natural spring water, instead use 100% recyclable cartons. Their cartons are made from a mix of 75% FSC (Forestry Stewardship Council) certified paperboard and 21% plant-based plastics. The company says that they decided to pack their drinks in cartons because they feel it is important to reduce their reliance on non-renewable fossil-based materials such as oil-based plastics. A thin layer (thinner than a human hair) of aluminum in the carton creates an oxygen-free layer to protect the water. Also, with every purchase of a case of 12, NOBL WATR will fund the planting of a tree. Nobl sources its water from the Mendip Hills in Somerset.

