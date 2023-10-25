New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Hello Brew Co. Zombie Cans, Moro Olive Oil in Recyclable rPET Eco Bottle, NOBL WATR Recyclable Water Cartons

See a few examples of recyclable packaging innovations by Hello Brew Co., Moro, and NOBL WATR from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Oct 25, 2023
Hello Brew Co. has launched its first canned beer by using upcycled 'zombie cans' from Canimal.
Hello Brew Co. has launched its first canned beer by using upcycled 'zombie cans' from Canimal.
ThePackHub

There have been numerous instances of mono-material developments and other measures aimed at boosting recycling rates as of late. The advent of Packaging Taxes, influencing packaging recycling, is also on the horizon. The U.K. has already set this in motion in April 2022, implementing a tax on plastic packaging with less than 30% recycled content. These activities inevitably drive the demand for packaging reduction efforts.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Hello Brew Co. has launched its first canned beer by using upcycled 'zombie cans' from Canimal.Hello Brew Co. has launched its first canned beer by using upcycled 'zombie cans' from Canimal.ThePackHubHello Brew Co. Uses ‘Zombie Cans’ for Its First Canned Beer Release

Small Colorado-based brewery Hello Brew Co. has found a way of launching its first canned beer release by using ‘zombie cans’. Canimal, also based in Colorado, is the supplier of these special cans. These already-printed cans are an over-purchase, over-run, or misprint that would otherwise end up in the recycling stream. Using a patent-pending process, the cans are sprayed with a food-safe, water-based varnish the company refers to as “zombie juice,” which makes re-use possible. During the process, the top of the can is sealed to keep the varnish on the exterior only. Canimal says that environmentally, the creation of zombie cans, versus the creation of new cans through recycling and remanufacturing, saves on water and creates less CO2. Canimal was able to provide Hello Brew Co with the small quantities it needs, at roughly 25% less per can than purchasing new empties.

Moro's 'Eco Bottle' is made from 100% rPET and is fully recyclable.Moro's 'Eco Bottle' is made from 100% rPET and is fully recyclable.ThePackHubOlive Oil Producer Moro Introduces rPET Bottle

Australian olive oil brand Moro has launched its olive oil product in a new ‘Eco Bottle’, made completely from recycled plastic and fully recyclable, along with the label and cap. The 2.2-litre bottles are made from 100% recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate). The bottles are produced with less energy than that generally required for conventional packaging materials, releasing lower amounts of greenhouse gases. New mandates were agreed upon by the Australian government in mid-2023 regarding packaging design, which would be subject to strict national rules to conform with international best practices from that point onwards. According to the new regulations, all harmful chemicals are to be eliminated from packaging, a move that would further encourage the use of only recycled materials in packaging. The Eco Bottles are available in Australian supermarkets and delis and are estimated to cost A$30 (£23.60). 

NOBL WATR's water cartons are made mostly from FSC certified paperboard.NOBL WATR's water cartons are made mostly from FSC certified paperboard.ThePackHubBritish Spring Water Company NOBL WATR Uses Recyclable Board Cartons

NOBL WATR is a London-based company on a mission to build the U.K.’s lowest carbon footprint drinks brand. They do not use plastic to package their natural spring water, instead use 100% recyclable cartons. Their cartons are made from a mix of 75% FSC (Forestry Stewardship Council) certified paperboard and 21% plant-based plastics. The company says that they decided to pack their drinks in cartons because they feel it is important to reduce their reliance on non-renewable fossil-based materials such as oil-based plastics. A thin layer (thinner than a human hair) of aluminum in the carton creates an oxygen-free layer to protect the water. Also, with every purchase of a case of 12, NOBL WATR will fund the planting of a tree. Nobl sources its water from the Mendip Hills in Somerset.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Fill out the form below to request more information about Hello Brew Co. Zombie Cans, Moro Olive Oil in Recyclable rPET Eco Bottle, NOBL WATR Recyclable Water Cartons
Related Stories
TerraCycle created the Zero Waste Box program to provide solutions for waste that cannot be recycled through standard municipal recycling.
Sustainability
Candy Wrapper Recycling Solution Makes Halloween Less Scary
Amazon's Full Transition To Paper Packaging
Sustainability
Amazon Eliminates Plastic at Fulfillment Center
Argonne Advanced Recycling Study
Sustainability
Study: Advanced Recycled Plastic Reduces GHGs
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Top Stories
HazerBaba's new Loma Systems IQ3 Metal Detector Conveyor will help the brand support expansion and maintain quality standards.
Operational Excellence
HazerBaba Purchases Metal Detector to Support Growth
Turkish food brand HazerBaba’s new inspection solution supports its manufacturing growth while maintaining its quality certifications.
Maxresdefault 653939737d362
Sustainability
Tips for Recyclable Package Design
Hello Brew Co. has launched its first canned beer by using upcycled 'zombie cans' from Canimal.
Sustainability
Recyclable Packaging Innovations by Hello Brew Co., Moro, and NOBL WATR
Haleon%20 Blister%20 Collective Small
Package Design
Haleon and Bayer Join New Blister Sustainability Initiative
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Vial Blinding Labels For Clinical Trials
Vial Blinding Labels for Clinical Trials
Schreiner MediPharm’s vial blinding labels neutralize trial samples, masking color discrepancies between liquid active drugs and placebos while allowing for easy fill level determination.
Combination Shrink Wrap System
Returnable PET Bottle for Carbonated Beverages
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »