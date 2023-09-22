New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Packaging Coming Between US and EU?

U.S. concerns grow over EU packaging regulations, potentially impacting trade relations.

Sean Riley
Sep 22, 2023
Concerns grow over EU packaging regulations, potentially impacting trade relations with the US.
Concerns grow over EU packaging regulations, potentially impacting trade relations with the US.

The European Union’s (EU) proposed packaging regulations to reduce packaging waste for a wide range of consumer products have ignited concerns among American industry groups, setting the stage for potential trade tensions between the United States and the EU.

According to a recent article from Politico, by actively opposing these regulations, these American industry groups have gained the attention of U.S. government agencies. Their primary concern is that the proposed legislation would impose stringent recycled content and reuse requirements on domestic and imported products, potentially reducing exports to Europe.

"It could be a huge trade issue, and other countries trying to sell into the EU will be concerned as well,” said Jennifer Turner, Director of the China Environment Forum at the Wilson Center.

The American Chamber of Commerce to the EU has expressed its reservations, stating that the proposed restrictions could have "negative impacts on international trade in products." The U.S. Dairy Export Council is requesting exemptions from the requirements, arguing that sending used packaging back to U.S. producers for refilling would be logistically challenging and counterproductive as it would be carbon intensive. Additionally, the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. is concerned that specific provisions could hinder branding efforts and create an opportunity for counterfeiters.

To address these concerns, U.S. Agriculture and Commerce Department officials have traveled to Brussels to engage in discussions. Earlier this year, the U.S. mission to the EU co-hosted the "US-EU Dialogue on Sustainable Packaging" in the European Parliament, emphasizing the importance of sustainable packaging practices.

Initially scheduled for a vote this week, the proposal has been postponed to the next month due to divisions within the EU parliamentary committee. The delay comes from intensified lobbying efforts by the United States, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

On the other side of the debate, environmental advocacy groups are urging lawmakers to move forward with the regulations, arguing that they are essential to achieving environmental goals. Marco Musso of the European Environmental Bureau emphasized the necessity of the measures, saying they are "more than necessary to fulfill their intended environmental objectives."

This situation reflects the tension between Europe's environmental objectives and international trade interests. As European officials strive to balance these concerns while maintaining a Western economic alliance to address global challenges, there is growing concern about the potential negative impact of these regulations on exports to Europe, particularly for food growers and distributors.

Max Teplitski, Chief Science Officer at the International Fresh Produce Association, emphasized their determination and active engagement on this issue. The association represents U.S.-based and global exporters to Europe and European producers.

The debate over these packaging regulations will intensify in the coming weeks as stakeholders continue to voice their concerns and interests. The outcome could significantly affect trade relations between the United States and the European Union.

Related Stories
Sainsbury's new board-based steak trays reduce plastic by 70% compared to the previous pack.
Sustainability
Sainsbury's, Quilted Northern, and Flawsome Swap for Sustainable Packaging Materials
Lego's New Paper Bags
Sustainability
LEGO Swapping Paper for Plastic
Andrew Manly, Communications Director at AIPIA, and Pierre Pienaar, President of WPO.
Sustainability
WPO and AIPIA Partner to Promote Sustainable Smart Packaging
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Top Stories
Concerns grow over EU packaging regulations, potentially impacting trade relations with the US.
Sustainability
Packaging Coming Between US and EU?
U.S. concerns grow over EU packaging regulations, potentially impacting trade relations.
Wipotec’s SC-S 5020 X-ray Scanner, debuted at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, inspects filled glass jars and bottles.
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
X-Ray System Inspects Filled and Sealed Glass Containers
Packaging Robotics: The Flexiv Grav Enhanced gripper
Robotics
EOAT Innovation Includes Modularity, Intelligence & Flexibility
Fanuc's Jessica Juhasz at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023.
Workforce
Robotics Work/Study Co-Op Pays Off
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Compact 2 Phase, 3 Phase Compact Power Supplies
2-Phase, 3-Phase Compact Power Supplies
Carlo Gavazzi’s SPDE compact 2-phase (bi-phase) and 3-phase DIN-rail mount power supplies are designed for electrical panels with limited space.
Infeed Palletizer
Portable Vacuum Lifter
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
Packaging World July 2023
July 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »