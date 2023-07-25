Chanel, Rowse, and Coles shift packaging materials for Sustainability

The packaging industry is experiencing a substantial shift in materials, primarily driven by objectives centered around sustainability. The replacement of plastic remains a priority for many brands and retailers, as they seek alternatives that may provide a smaller environmental footprint or at least be more favorably received by consumers focused on anti-plastic initiatives.

French luxury fashion house Chanel is moving to a more sustainable decoration for its Chance eau de toilette range. The bottles will now feature an anodized aluminum strip instead of the galvanized polished brass that was previously used. In addition to its lightness, aluminum has the advantage of being one of the most recycled metals. The change in material also avoids the use of chemicals that are necessary for galvanizing. To achieve the move to the new material, Chanel called on the expertise of g.pivaudran, a French-based manufacturer specializing in the development of aluminum parts for the perfume, cosmetics and spirits markets. These new metal strips are made in the southwest of France by g.pivaudran and assembled by glassmakers partnering with the brand in France and Italy. Chanel is launching these new bottles with the 100 ml version first, with other sizes to change in 2024.

UK honey manufacturer Rowse has developed a more sustainable solution for Pret’s porridge pots by creating fully recyclable single-serve honey sachets made of paper. These 14g sachets feature an innovative snap-and-fold mechanism, ensuring a mess-free dispensing of honey. The sachets will be introduced in over 450 Pret outlets this month, replacing the previous plastic honey pots. The development of these new sachets is a response to consumer feedback and has already gained popularity among customers due to its convenience, ease of use, and sustainability credentials, according to Rowse. This initiative aligns with Pret’s commitment to achieving zero waste by 2025. The company has already eliminated plastic straws and stirrers from its stores and is actively working on reducing the use of single-use packaging across its entire product range. Introducing these recyclable honey sachets marks a positive step for Pret and Rowse in minimizing their environmental impact. The sustainable alternative is expected to be well-received by customers.

Australian supermarket chain Coles has announced that it has removed plastic openings on some of its own brand tissue boxes. The newly designed boxes, which are made from 95% recycled material, underwent vigorous testing to ensure a high standard of performance was maintained and have a tissue elevator and smaller opening size for ease of use. Coles has estimated the packaging change will remove 13 metric tons of plastic a year from circulation, the equivalent of 412,000 plastic bags. The move includes the following products: Coles Facial Tissues Aloe Vera 95 pack, Coles Facial Tissues Eucalyptus 95 pack, and Coles Facial Tissues White 224 and 90 packs. Removing plastic openings for some Coles Brand tissue boxes is the supermarket’s latest move to reduce unnecessary and problematic plastic packaging from its shelves.

