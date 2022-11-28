Blond and Dizzie, Olive, EcoEnclose Develop Sustainable E-Commerce Packaging Solutions

The e-commerce market has demonstrated strong growth in recent years and its increasing prevalence is shaping packaging innovation. The COVID-19 pandemic has given the channel a significant boost with the demand for online specific packaging continuing to be important.

ThePackHub Blond and Dizzie Develop Reusable Pots for Online Grocery Business

London-based design studio Blond has collaborated with online refillable grocery store Dizzie (formerly Good Club) to develop a range of reusable and recyclable pots. The pots come in three sizes, each size differing by a third, meaning that three small pots is equivalent to one large one. The lids are embellished with a groove detail to assist in nesting, both during delivery and in storage. Designed to be used as part of a closed loop system, the pots are intended to be collected from customers, washed and returned for reuse, and it is estimated that they can be reused 200 times before going back to the manufacturer to be broken down into their raw materials and made into new pots. The pots are made of a biocomposite containing wood fibers and bio-PP, are said to be 98% renewable, and are designed to utilize warehouse space more effectively than standard packaging.

ThePackHub Reusable Packaging Startup Olive Creates New Model to Keep Clothes Out of Landfill

Olive is an American startup that was launched in 2021. Its initial aim was to eliminate waste from online shopping by enabling consumers to order from multiple sites and get products in one reusable package. According to the company, with the new model, customers place an order with a brand that offers “Olive waste-free delivery” at checkout. Olive partners with the brand to pack, ship and deliver the customer’s order in Olive’s reusable packaging. If the customer wishes to return the item, Olive picks it up and returns it to the retailer. If they wish to consign them, they put the items in the same packaging, the items are picked up and sold by Linda’s Stuff, to be sold on eBay. Most items sell within 30 days, and the customer and Olive split the sale proceeds.

ThePackHub EcoEnclose Reusable Mailer Launched as Alternative to Single-Use Packaging

Colorado-based EcoEnclose are sustainable packaging suppliers that serve ecommerce businesses. They have now launched the ReEnclose Mailer, a reusable shipping solution. Companies can ship orders in these durable fabric ReEnclose Mailers. Customers then return the mailers back so they can be cleaned and reused for subsequent shipments. They are made with 100% recycled fabric, available in various sizes, thicknesses, and colours, and can be sent back to EcoEnclose for recycling when they are no longer usable. Customers also have access to an online ‘Reusable Mailer Comparison Calculator’, which helps brands determine how many times their ReEnclose Mailers must be reused to achieve the same carbon emissions as an equivalently-sized single-use poly mailer. The company says that the ReEnclose Mailer is an excellent, sustainable packaging solution for brands with high return rates, such as monthly subscription services, clothing rental brands, and companies that take back clothing and goods for donations or repair.

