Blond and Dizzie, Olive, EcoEnclose Develop Sustainable E-Commerce Packaging Solutions

ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY. Content is available on-demand through November 30th.
LEARN MORE

Blond and Dizzie Develop Reusable Online Grocery Pots, Olive Cuts E-Commerce and Clothing Waste, EcoEnclose Launches Reusable Mailer

See a few examples of e-commerce packaging innovations from Blond and Dizzie, Olive, and EcoEnclose from ThePackHub’s October Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.

ThePackHub
Nov 28, 2022
Blond and Dizzie e-commerce grocery pots
Blond and Dizzie e-commerce grocery pots
ThePackHub

The e-commerce market has demonstrated strong growth in recent years and its increasing prevalence is shaping packaging innovation. The COVID-19 pandemic has given the channel a significant boost with the demand for online specific packaging continuing to be important.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Blond and Dizzie e-commerce grocery potsBlond and Dizzie e-commerce grocery potsThePackHubBlond and Dizzie Develop Reusable Pots for Online Grocery Business

London-based design studio Blond has collaborated with online refillable grocery store Dizzie (formerly Good Club) to develop a range of reusable and recyclable pots. The pots come in three sizes, each size differing by a third, meaning that three small pots is equivalent to one large one. The lids are embellished with a groove detail to assist in nesting, both during delivery and in storage. Designed to be used as part of a closed loop system, the pots are intended to be collected from customers, washed and returned for reuse, and it is estimated that they can be reused 200 times before going back to the manufacturer to be broken down into their raw materials and made into new pots. The pots are made of a biocomposite containing wood fibers and bio-PP, are said to be 98% renewable, and are designed to utilize warehouse space more effectively than standard packaging.

Olive reusable packaging solution with sustainable return systemOlive reusable packaging solution with sustainable return systemThePackHubReusable Packaging Startup Olive Creates New Model to Keep Clothes Out of Landfill

Olive is an American startup that was launched in 2021. Its initial aim was to eliminate waste from online shopping by enabling consumers to order from multiple sites and get products in one reusable package. According to the company, with the new model, customers place an order with a brand that offers “Olive waste-free delivery” at checkout. Olive partners with the brand to pack, ship and deliver the customer’s order in Olive’s reusable packaging. If the customer wishes to return the item, Olive picks it up and returns it to the retailer. If they wish to consign them, they put the items in the same packaging, the items are picked up and sold by Linda’s Stuff, to be sold on eBay. Most items sell within 30 days, and the customer and Olive split the sale proceeds.

EcoEnclose ReEnclose Mailer reusable mailing solutionEcoEnclose ReEnclose Mailer reusable mailing solutionThePackHubEcoEnclose Reusable Mailer Launched as Alternative to Single-Use Packaging

Colorado-based EcoEnclose are sustainable packaging suppliers that serve ecommerce businesses. They have now launched the ReEnclose Mailer, a reusable shipping solution. Companies can ship orders in these durable fabric ReEnclose Mailers. Customers then return the mailers back so they can be cleaned and reused for subsequent shipments. They are made with 100% recycled fabric, available in various sizes, thicknesses, and colours, and can be sent back to EcoEnclose for recycling when they are no longer usable. Customers also have access to an online ‘Reusable Mailer Comparison Calculator’, which helps brands determine how many times their ReEnclose Mailers must be reused to achieve the same carbon emissions as an equivalently-sized single-use poly mailer. The company says that the ReEnclose Mailer is an excellent, sustainable packaging solution for brands with high return rates, such as monthly subscription services, clothing rental brands, and companies that take back clothing and goods for donations or repair.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Companies in this article
EcoEnclose
Ebay
Fill out the form below to request more information about Blond and Dizzie Develop Reusable Online Grocery Pots, Olive Cuts E-Commerce and Clothing Waste, EcoEnclose Launches Reusable Mailer
Related Stories
Shake N Bake Original
Sustainability
Kraft Heinz’ Shake ‘N Bake Drops Shaker Bag
WestRock CanCollar X fiber-based can multipack
Sustainability
WestRock, Lactalis Nestlé, and Mitsubishi Hitec Paper Add Sustainability with Recycled Materials
Milk & More refillable grocery packaging.
Sustainability
Reusable and Refillable Packaging is a Global Opportunity
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Top Stories
Blond and Dizzie e-commerce grocery pots
Sustainability
Blond and Dizzie, Olive, EcoEnclose Develop Sustainable E-Commerce Packaging Solutions
See a few examples of e-commerce packaging innovations from Blond and Dizzie, Olive, and EcoEnclose from ThePackHub’s October Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.
Digitalization combines various technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR).
Business intelligence
Will Digitalization Replace Sustainability as a Focus for Packagers?
Tropicana capitalized on the #ThePerfectMimosa social media trend with this influencer-targeted, packaging-centric campaign.
Package Design
Buzz-Worthy Spray Closures Go Viral for Tropicana Campaign
Goodpop's Mango Chile frozen treat
Package Design
GoodPop’s Package Redesign Helps Fuel 40% Sales Growth
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Test Your Smarts
Take Packaging World's sustainability quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Pouch Loader Pic E1669038015512
Pouch Loader for Belted Chambers
Multivac introduces a pouch loader and pouch rack designed to provide a flexible, ergonomic, and hygienic process for packaging on belted chambers.
Aqueous Printhead
Paper-based Tear Tape
More Products
In Print
Packaging World October 2022
October 2022
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2022
Packaging World September 2022
September 2022
Packaging World August 2022
August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
2022 Pw Conveying Rotated Hero
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »