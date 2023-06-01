New Tool: ProSource
PMMI Announces 2023 Qualifying Round for PACK Challenge

PACK Challenge Empowers High School Students in Packaging Solutions Competition

PMMI
Jun 1, 2023
Teams will participate in the PACK Challenge 2023 qualifying round for a chance to compete in person at PACK EXPO International in Chicago in 2024.
PMMI

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is proud to introduce the 2023 qualifying round event for PACK Challenge. This real-world Packaging Solutions competition brings together teams of high school students from the Chicago area, as they engage in a dynamic contest to design, build, and demonstrate innovative packaging machines at PACK EXPO International.  

The PACK Challenge offers participating students and schools a unique opportunity to collaborate with industry professionals to develop their own automated equipment that the schools will then keep, enabling them to further explore automation and technology. 

The upcoming qualifying round presents an exciting prospect for schools aiming to showcase their innovative and creative abilities. Teams will compete for a chance to bring their inventions to life during an in-person competition at PACK EXPO International in Chicago in 2024.

“In an effort to bridge the manufacturing skills gap, PMMI is working to develop fun, educational programs to show students the world of manufacturing,” says Kate Fiorianti, director, workforce development, PMMI. “This addition to the PACK Challenge competition is a way to get more students interested. PMMI offers a multitude of resources available to both parents and students to get involved and advance the future of this critical industry.”

For more information and to stay updated on the PACK Challenge, visit pmmi.org/pack-challenge.

PMMI
