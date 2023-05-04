PMMI Launches Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network in Latin America

PMMI, The Association of Packaging and Processing Technologies, announces the creation of the Latin American Chapter of the Packaging & Processing Women's Leadership Network (PPWLN) with the mission of empowering and promoting women across the Latin American industrial landscape, and boosting the skills to close the current gender equality gaps.

Montserrat Cerf, a founding member of the North American PPWLN with more than 20 years of experience in the field of packaging and processing, has been appointed president of the Latin American Chapter of the PPWLN. Cerf is director of International Sales for Polypack Inc., a global manufacturer of end-of-line and shrink-wrap machinery with a solid presence in Mexico and Latin America, and a PMMI member.

“The vision for this Latin American Chapter of the PPWLN is to empower and promote women throughout the traditionally male-dominated industry of packaging and processing, particularly in positions of responsibility and leadership,” said Cerf. “We wish to contribute to advance the careers of all women who decide to enter this fascinating industry which today, perhaps, is the one offering the greatest opportunities.”

The Latin American Chapter of the PPWLN will have a leading role in the conference program during EXPO PACK Guadalajara, the largest and most comprehensive packaging and processing trade show in Latin America this year. A dedicated PPWLN EXPO PACK Keynote session titled Challenges and Perspectives for Women’s Leadership in The Packaging and Processing Industry – Voices of Latin American Women Leaders, will take place the second day of the show, June 14th at 9:00 a.m.

The panel gathers several female sector leaders from the region. It will be focused on the recent PMMI intelligence report, “Connect, Share, Inspire: Voices of Women Leaders in Packaging and Processing,” and will host a deep and inspiring conversation about five essential tools so that women across different generations and disciplines may successfully face and advance their careers in the packaging, processing, and manufacturing industry.

Celia Navarrete, director of EXPO PACK and of the Latin American Chapter of PPWLN, stressed the importance of structuring such a work team in the region. “This is an excellent initiative to promote women across the region and to bring into light the enormous opportunities for innovation we find in this industry and, especially, to boost and lay the groundwork that will allow us to successfully progress in our professional and personal domains,” Navarrete said.

In turn, Cerf underlined the positive impacts that the new chapter’s work will have on the region. “Young women must take advantage of all the opportunities present in the packaging and processing industry, as well as those that PPWLN and the Latin American Chapter offer through a variety of programs, initiatives, conferences, and events.” And she concluded, “We are working to consolidate this network and to create learning and relationship-building spaces, where the success of so many professional women who are leading the industry today can be recognized.”

Cerf holds a master’s degree in economics with emphasis on international trade, and from the start focused her career on international markets. She is a founder and active member of the Executive Council of the PPWLN in the United States and has built a solid and vast experience in the packaging industry.

“We are thrilled to see the work we began with the PPWLN in 2016 expand into Latin America,” said Lisa Propati, VP & General Manager, Weiler Labeling Systems, and co-chair of PPWLN North America. “Together, our growing networks are poised to make a positive impact as we support women in the packaging and processing industries.”

EXPO PACK Guadalajara 2023 will take place June 13-15 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. For more information and registration for EXPO PACK Guadalajara, please visit expopackguadalajara.com.mx.