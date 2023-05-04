New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

PMMI Launches Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network in Latin America

Montserrat Cerf appointed president of Latin American Chapter

PMMI
May 4, 2023
The Packaging and Processing Women's Leadership Network (PPWLN) is launching a Latin American chapter.
The Packaging and Processing Women's Leadership Network (PPWLN) is launching a Latin American chapter.
PMMI

PMMI, The Association of Packaging and Processing Technologies, announces the creation of the Latin American Chapter of the Packaging & Processing Women's Leadership Network (PPWLN) with the mission of empowering and promoting women across the Latin American industrial landscape, and boosting the skills to close the current gender equality gaps.

Montserrat Cerf, a founding member of the North American PPWLN with more than 20 years of experience in the field of packaging and processing, has been appointed president of the Latin American Chapter of the PPWLN. Cerf is director of International Sales for Polypack Inc., a global manufacturer of end-of-line and shrink-wrap machinery with a solid presence in Mexico and Latin America, and a PMMI member.

“The vision for this Latin American Chapter of the PPWLN is to empower and promote women throughout the traditionally male-dominated industry of packaging and processing, particularly in positions of responsibility and leadership,” said Cerf. “We wish to contribute to advance the careers of all women who decide to enter this fascinating industry which today, perhaps, is the one offering the greatest opportunities.”

The Latin American Chapter of the PPWLN will have a leading role in the conference program during EXPO PACK Guadalajara, the largest and most comprehensive packaging and processing trade show in Latin America this year.  A dedicated PPWLN EXPO PACK Keynote session titled Challenges and Perspectives for Women’s Leadership in The Packaging and Processing Industry – Voices of Latin American Women Leaders,  will take place the second day of the show, June 14th at 9:00 a.m.

The panel gathers several female sector leaders from the region. It will be focused on the recent PMMI intelligence report, “Connect, Share, Inspire: Voices of Women Leaders in Packaging and Processing,” and will host a deep and inspiring conversation about five essential tools so that women across different generations and disciplines may successfully face and advance their careers in the packaging, processing, and manufacturing industry.

Celia Navarrete, director of EXPO PACK and of the Latin American Chapter of PPWLN, stressed the importance of structuring such a work team in the region. “This is an excellent initiative to promote women across the region and to bring into light the enormous opportunities for innovation we find in this industry and, especially, to boost and lay the groundwork that will allow us to successfully progress in our professional and personal domains,” Navarrete said.

In turn, Cerf underlined the positive impacts that the new chapter’s work will have on the region. “Young women must take advantage of all the opportunities present in the packaging and processing industry, as well as those that PPWLN and the Latin American Chapter offer through a variety of programs, initiatives, conferences, and events.” And she concluded, “We are working to consolidate this network and to create learning and relationship-building spaces, where the success of so many professional women who are leading the industry today can be recognized.”

Cerf holds a master’s degree in economics with emphasis on international trade, and from the start focused her career on international markets. She is a founder and active member of the Executive Council of the PPWLN in the United States and has built a solid and vast experience in the packaging industry.

“We are thrilled to see the work we began with the PPWLN in 2016 expand into Latin America,” said Lisa Propati, VP & General Manager, Weiler Labeling Systems, and co-chair of PPWLN North America. “Together, our growing networks are poised to make a positive impact as we support women in the packaging and processing industries.”

EXPO PACK Guadalajara 2023 will take place June 13-15 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. For more information and registration for EXPO PACK Guadalajara, please visit expopackguadalajara.com.mx.

Fill out the form below to request more information about PMMI Launches Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network in Latin America
Related Stories
The Emerging Brands Summit returns to Las Vegas on September 10, 2023.
PMMI news
Emerging Brands Summit Returns to Las Vegas on September 10, 2023, with New Additions
Pmmi
PMMI news
PMMI Announces Addition of 47 Companies to Its Membership
23 Packaging Compass
PMMI news
PMMI and AMERIPEN Release Collaborative Study: 2023 Packaging Compass
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Sponsor Content
Test Your Recyclability Smarts!
Top Stories
The Packaging and Processing Women's Leadership Network (PPWLN) is launching a Latin American chapter.
PMMI news
PMMI Launches Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network in Latin America
Montserrat Cerf appointed president of Latin American Chapter
The Emerging Brands Summit returns to Las Vegas on September 10, 2023.
PMMI news
Emerging Brands Summit Returns to Las Vegas on September 10, 2023, with New Additions
AJ Gruber, ISTA president and CEO, offered updates on guidance, research, and more at the ISTA Forum 2023 TempPack in Houston.
Protective/transport packaging
What’s Next in Transit Packaging Research and Guidance?
The 30% PCR content in the bags is based on post-consumer used plastics, which is turned into pyrolysis oil in an advanced recycling process, and remade into virgin quality polypropylene.
Materials & containers
Mono-PP Pasta Pack First to Use Advanced Recycled PCR
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Read our latest Playbook to discover how to ensure efficient product handling, best practices for specifying conveyor and container handling equipment, and top tips for a successful pack line startup.
Download Now
How to ensure your best conveying project yet
Products
Cht Denester
Helical Denesters
CHT helical denesters utilize horizontal and vertical denesting methods to separate pots, cartons, trays, and other containers.
Bulk Palletizer
AI-Enabled Robotic Item Picker
More Products
In Print
Packaging World April 2023
April 2023
Packaging World Buyers Guide 2023
Buyers Guide 2023
Packaging World Craft Brew 2023
Craft Brew 2023
Packaging World March 2023
March 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »