HazerBaba Purchases Metal Detector to Support Growth

HazerBaba's new Loma Systems IQ3 Metal Detector Conveyor will help the brand support expansion and maintain quality standards.

Turkish food and beverage brand HazerBaba is taking a closer scan at food safety with its new Loma Systems’ IQ3 Metal Detector Conveyor.

“We have worked hard to establish an excellent reputation, and the installation of our new inspection system has enabled us to further protect our expanding business with improved detection,” says Ayse Saglam, export manager at HazerBaba.

HazerBaba produces the majority of worldwide exports of the Turkish Delight candy category, and currently supplies global retailers including Fortnum & Mason. Rapid growth in the company’s manufacturing operations led it to the market for a new inspection system.

After operating with an older generation Loma Systems metal detector, HazerBaba stuck with the company to supply its new Critical Control Point (CCP), to further improve production volumes, inspect products beyond Turkish Delights, and meet stringent regulatory requirements.

“In supplying retailers worldwide, our brand is world-leading with quality and safety top of our agenda in all we do,” says Saglam. “We are one of the few Turkish businesses with both ISO 9001:2015 and 22000:2005 quality certificates.”

Metal Detector Features Support Growth

Loma recommended its IQ3 Metal Detector Conveyor in part for its ability to inspect both packaged and loose products, improving compliance across more products.

The system includes variable frequency technology to ensure accurate detection of metal contaminants even through packaging that includes metallized film, increasing overall equipment effectiveness and certification adherence.

Its dual-line screen and keypad display simplify operation, and its IP66 rating for safe cleaning and ability to store multiple product credentials increase the speed of product changeovers.

The system also includes an Auto-Learn function for quick product setup. The function rapidly delivers detection sensitivities out of the box, and can store up to 200 different presets, so the machine can complete inspections with no need to set up a product more than once.

“The systems are so reliable, easy to use, and. The service team did an amazing job installing and training the teams on [machine operation],” Saglam says. “Having worked with Loma before, once again we are not disappointed.”