Top 10 of 2023 – No. 1: Walmart Reducing E-Comm Packaging Waste

Walmart is starting a multifaceted push to cut back on e-commerce packaging waste and emissions.

The retail giant plans to ditch plastic for recyclable paper mailers, eliminate unused space in corrugated shippers, and add last-mile delivery efficiencies. It will also offer customers options to consolidate shipping or opt out of single-use plastic bags for pickup orders.

The recyclable paper mailers alone are expected to eliminate 65 million plastic mailers from U.S. circulation by the end of the current fiscal year.

With technology from Packsize in half of Walmart’s fulfillment network, the brand expects its shipping cases to use 60% less filler and reduce oversized package waste by 26%.

