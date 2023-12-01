New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

State of the Contract Packaging Market

Projected growth at a CAGR of 8.54% is expected up through 2028 on account of changes within the food & beverage space.

Melissa Griffen
Dec 1, 2023
Keep an eye out for the “State of the Industry Report,” soon to be released.
Keep an eye out for the “State of the Industry Report,” soon to be released.

The “Contract Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, available at Research and Markets: The World’s Largest Market Research Store, reports that the global contract packaging market size reached US$ 63.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to US$ 103.0 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.54%.

Part of this growth the report attributes to how “contract packaging companies work with product managers and manufacturers to consult, plan, customize, and execute the process according to the timeline.”

The report further explains that contract services are being increasingly employed in the food & beverage industry, which is experiencing escalating demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products to accommodate lifestyles that are becoming more and more hectic and busy. Also noted is that the introduction of environment-friendly packaging options is also expected to strengthen the growth of the market.

Contract manufacturers and packagers seeking to make a change in their processes and industry focuses might consider certifications and further changes to their facility to become GMP-certified and FDA-approved.

The competitive landscape of the industry and the profiles of key contract packagers are also examined within the document.

Keep an eye out for the “State of the Industry Report,” soon to be released, which will have additional information for this last year to provide a better understanding of where the industry is headed and how it may affect contract manufacturers’ and contract packagers’ decision-making for 2024.

   How Can CP/CMs Differentiate Themselves? Look at the End of the Process!
Related Stories
Melissa Griffen, Editor, Contract Manufacturing & Packaging magazine.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Finding Success in Your Business
CPA expands membership to retailers and CPGs.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
CPA Expands its Reach Through Membership and Regional Event Expansions
Robby Martin, senior packaging engineer, Bush Brothers & Co.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
How Can CP/CMs Differentiate Themselves? Look at the End of the Process!
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Top Stories
The Outlook Group facility in Neenah, WI.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Value-added Services and Niche Capabilities
Outlook Group hones in on capabilities less common among contract services and adds upon them to benefit customers and streamline their supply chains.
Coregistics focuses its charitable efforts on organizations making a difference in people's lives.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
What Co-packers Gain by Giving Back
Screenshot 2023 11 30 At 10 40 48 Am
Sustainability
European Parliament Revises Packaging Directive
Packaging Recycling Summit
PMMI News
The Packaging Recycling Summit Brings Together Sustainable Packaging Stakeholders
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Nova Sgd Pharma
Lightweight Glass Bottles for Cosmetics
NOVA bottles from SGD Pharma are made using narrow neck press and blow techniques and are extremely lightweight, which significantly reduces CO2 emissions both in manufacturing and distribution.
Non-Marring Air Nozzle
Continuous Pneumatic-Feeder Printing System
More Products
In Print
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
Packaging World October 2023
October 2023
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
View more »