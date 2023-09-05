Be Wowed by Packaging and Processing Innovations
Explore countless packaging and processing solutions from 2,000 exhibitors. Experience machinery in action, evaluate materials, discover new ways to boost sustainability. From paperboard to printing to palletizing, it’s all here.
REGISTER NOW

Custom Packager Boosts Production and Employee Opportunities With Vertical Wrapper

Custom packager increases line efficiency, grows its business, and trains disabled employees in new skills.

Melissa Griffen
Sep 5, 2023
Texwrap automated wrapper provides The Empac Group with opportunities to train disabled employees, grow its business, and increase its line efficiency.
Texwrap automated wrapper provides The Empac Group with opportunities to train disabled employees, grow its business, and increase its line efficiency.

For contract packagers and manufactures, efficiency is high on the priority list to fulfill customers’ needs. The Empac Group, a custom packager that provides contract manufacturing, assembly, and packaging services, shares this priority.

To meet customer demand and expected forecasts, the custom packager realized it needed a second vertical wrapper alongside its horizontal wrappers, side-seal wrappers, poly baggers, conveying equipment, steam tunnels, and sleeving equipment.

The Empac Group does not rely on equipment alone to get the job done, however. The company is a sheltered workshop, supervising adult employees who have a physical or intellectual disability. One of the company’s missions is to train these individuals in new skills that they may not gain otherwise.

   Rotary Mixer Boosts Output Fivefold and Halves Labor

Equipment supplier sourced locally

The Empac Group has gained efficiency and training opportunities with Texwrap equipment over the last two decades and decided once again to turn to this OEM (which is part of ProMach), located only a mile down the road from its Washington, Mo. plant. It purchased a BVS Series 914 continuous motion, high-speed vertical seal wrapper and accompanying aerosol safe tunnel.

The Empac Group purchased a BVS Series 914 continuous motion, high-speed vertical seal wrapper and accompanying aerosol safe tunnel.The Empac Group purchased a BVS Series 914 continuous motion, high-speed vertical seal wrapper and accompanying aerosol safe tunnel.The Empac Group was originally introduced to Texwrap through its distributor, Packaging Systems Incorporated (PSI)—a provider of installation management services, preventive maintenance, parts, and service for end-of-line automated packaging equipment. The Empac Group was familiar with its OEM neighbor’s capabilities and preferred to work with a local supplier, a benefit of which is that Texwrap representatives can be sent over to provide a quick fix when technical issues arise.

After the purchase of its first bundler, The Empac Group found itself with a growing customer base which led to purchases of more bundling machines. The BVS 914 was ordered in September, 2022 and arrived inside Empac’s facility in January, 2023.

Flexibility, ease-of-operation, and quick changeovers

This BVS 914 is primarily used in bundling aerosol cans of household and automotive cleaners in different-sized packs and variety packs. The machine can run different SKUs and quantities, which gives The Empac Group the flexibility to fulfill diverse orders from customers. The company also bundles air-fresheners, Tupperware, cases of wine, and other consumer goods.

Tim Poepsel, CEO of The Empac Group, explains that the workforce, including those with special needs, look forward to learning on the equipment due to its ease-of-operation.Tim Poepsel, CEO of The Empac Group, explains that the workforce, including those with special needs, look forward to learning on the equipment due to its ease-of-operation.Reaching speeds up to 70 packs per minute, the BVS 914 can run a wide range of products with a maximum size of 9 inches wide by 14 inches high. The vertical wrapper is also designed for ease of changeover and adaptability of equipment, which reduces downtime in the everchanging product runs at the custom packager’s facility.

Tim Poepsel, CEO of The Empac Group, explains that the workforce, including those with special needs, look forward to learning on the equipment due to its ease-of-operation—at times at slower speeds to meet a person’s ability and to serve as a teaching mechanism.

   Mini Mobile Palletizers Offer Bigtime Benefits

Opening doors to success

According to The Empac Group, its 20-year relationship with Texwrap and the equipment it has provided have been key in seeing the custom packager grow its business and create an environment where its employees can develop and thrive.

“Adding our most recent Texwrap machine has given us the power to increase our output of bundling work for our customers by 100%,” says Christa Mohesky, director of operations at The Empac Group. “Texwrap has enabled us to expand our business with current customers, while also growing business with new clients – and that’s all been made possible through marketing all of our Texwrap machines.”

The Empac Group's 20-year relationship with Texwrap has been key in seeing the custom packager grow its business and create an environment where its employees can develop and thrive.The Empac Group's 20-year relationship with Texwrap has been key in seeing the custom packager grow its business and create an environment where its employees can develop and thrive.The custom packager also got a head start on production through early operator training. As part of the equipment sale, The Empac Group sent over some of the more popular products they package and a team of employees to Packaging Systems and Texwrap. The OEM pre-programmed those packaging recipes into the machine and trained the Empac employees on the BVS 914. This allowed the operators to become familiar with the machine to minimize downtime once the equipment was installed.

The vertical wrapper also opens doors to The Empac Group’s disabled employees. In teaching them something that they may not have learned otherwise, Poepsel says this allows them “to go on to a competitive community employment. Our division could place them into another position within the community. So, it has opened up a lot of opportunities for our folks.”


Companies in this article
PSI
Texwrap Packaging Systems
Videos from Texwrap Packaging Systems
View more »
Loose Multipack Bottles Shrink Bundled in Printed Shrink Film - Kayat SRX-CUF
Loose Multipack Bottles Shrink Bundled in Printed Shrink Film - Kayat SRX-CUF
Aug 21st, 2023
Texwrap CCS-2011 Wrapping Paper Goods
Texwrap CCS-2011 Wrapping Paper Goods
Aug 21st, 2023
Wrapping Multipacks of Supplement Bottles with Orbital Motion Vertical Shrink Wrapper
Wrapping Multipacks of Supplement Bottles with Orbital Motion Vertical Shrink Wrapper
Jul 13th, 2023
View more »
Related Stories
The factory-refurbished 700-TS-90-SS Rotary Batch Mixer inside Phoenix Custom's facility.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Rotary Mixer Boosts Output Fivefold and Halves Labor
Jerry Thompson, CTI president and founder and CPA president.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Welcome to CPA & Let us Embrace Sustainability for 2023
Contract manufacturer and packager panel at EBS.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Emerging Brands Summit Features Insights from Co-man/co-packers
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Top Stories
Texwrap automated wrapper provides The Empac Group with opportunities to train disabled employees, grow its business, and increase its line efficiency.
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Custom Packager Boosts Production and Employee Opportunities With Vertical Wrapper
Custom packager increases line efficiency, grows its business, and trains disabled employees in new skills.
Packaging Robotics: Comau's MI.RA/Picker
Robotics
E-comm Complexity Spurs Smart Robot Systems
Pmmi logo
PMMI News
PMMI Releases Newly Revised ANSI/PMMI B155.1-2023 Safety Standard
A one-year stabilization period for DSCSA enforcement means extra time, but it's not intended to be a one-year delay in progress.
Business Intelligence
What Does a DSCSA Stabilization Period Mean?
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Countless Packaging Solutions are at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Discover the world’s most innovative, sustainable and effective packaging and processing solutions from 2,000 exhibitors at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. Prepare to be wowed by advances in automation, recyclability, efficiency, digitalization and more.
REGISTER NOW
Countless Packaging Solutions are at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Products
High Barrier Laminated Paper Packaging
High-Barrier Laminated Paper Packaging
Amcor’s AmFiber Performance Paper high-barrier laminated paper is recyclable in most paper recycling streams, earning the How2Recycle® prequalification of widely recyclable.
Packaging Solutions
Digital Solutions
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
Packaging World July 2023
July 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »