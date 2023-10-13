D2C Complexities Create Opportunity for Automation

New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

D2C Growth Opens Opportunity for Automation

D2C product distribution may increase by 25% in coming years, creating opportunity for automation to solve the channel’s challenges.

Casey Flanagan
Oct 13, 2023
Complexities in use of D2C may create opportunities for automation.
Complexities in use of D2C may create opportunities for automation.
PMMI Business Intelligence: 2023 Packaging and Automation in the Warehouses of the Future

Tomorrow’s product distribution may sway toward direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels, and complexities within that structure open opportunities for automation.

That’s according to PMMI Business Intelligence’s 2023 report “Packaging and Automation in the Warehouses of the Future.” The proportion of CPG product distribution going through D2C channels is expected to increase by 25% in the next three years, a survey of 156 U.S. CPG VPs, CEOs, and engineers conducted for the report says.

These company representatives say the current average amount of their business that uses D2C is 16.5%, and they expect an increase to a 20.7% average by 2026.CPG product distribution through D2C channels may increase by 25% in coming years.CPG product distribution through D2C channels may increase by 25% in coming years.PMMI Business Intelligence: 2023 Packaging and Automation in the Warehouses of the Future

Some smaller companies are already shipping a large proportion of their products through D2C channels – with companies that have 1-9 employees sending 41% of their products straight to consumers.

Interestingly, this may not be the case in the future, as the predicted growth in D2C by 2026 seems to be primarily coming from larger companies. The largest average predicted increase in D2C from 2023 to 2026 (+11%) was from respondents employed at the largest companies.

Complexities of D2C Increases Opportunity for Automation

Online fulfillment tends to be more complex than store replenishment because individual items are handled instead of pallets and cases, which often leads to a greater need for automation.

While it seems unlikely that CPG manufacturers will ship individual packages to traditional brick-and-mortar retailers, PMMI Business Intelligence researchers expect pack sizes will decrease as retailers adopt e-commerce-friendly packaging. Researchers also expect the larger CPGs to develop in-house split-case picking operations for their own D2C operations. 

Smaller pack sizes allow retailers to ship smaller quantities on a regular basis in response to online peaks in demand. Furthermore, a reduction in pack sizes means an increased SKU variety has less of an impact on inventory space, according to Interact Analysis’s 2022 Warehouse Automation report.

During discussions with Walmart, it was revealed the company expects some CPG producers to generate upwards of 10% of their revenues from D2C channels, which will require significant volumes of split-case picking.

Business Intelligence researchers are already seeing companies start to build in this infrastructure. PepsiCo, for example, has piloted an automated hyperlocal micro-fulfillment center with Dematic in the Chicago area.

One mid-size CPG sees the move toward micro fulfillment as inevitable, as demand grows from customers to provide mixed and layered pallets, with this driving more D2C activity.

“I see micro fulfillment taking place and automation of micro fulfillment driven by e-commerce,” says a representative from the mid-size CPG. “As we continue to see that evolve at the customer end of the supply chain, I think we are going to get pressure internally to make their process more efficient, and full pallets of single product loads are inefficient for them. […] I think over time we’re going to see pressure to create more efficiency for them in a micro fulfillment space, that naturally drives mixed pallets and layered pallets internally.”

Source: PMMI Business Intelligence, 2023 Packaging and Automation in the Warehouses of the Future

Download the FREE executive summary below.

Companies in this article
Dematic
PepsiCo
Walmart
Related Stories
Head
Business Intelligence
Decelerating Rise Anticipated in Manufacturing Employee Earnings
Every Body Eat Snack Thins and Crispbread Crackers
Business Intelligence
Every Body Eat Awarded $50,000 Grant at the Emerging Brands Summit
Packaging EPR laws have been passed in four states, with more likely to come.
Business Intelligence
Outlook of Extended Producer Responsibility Legislation
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Sponsor Content
World Bank Predicts 70% Increase in Global Waste Through 2050
Top Stories
Beckhoff Pack Expo 2023 Web 64e8994e198b4
Controls & Automation
Adaptable, Integrated Machine Vision Platform
Beckhoff showcased its machine vision platform at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, with the ability to synchronize vision inspection results with machine control in real-time.
Complexities in use of D2C may create opportunities for automation.
Business Intelligence
D2C Complexities Create Opportunity for Automation
Paperdent Sustainable Packaging
Materials & Containers
Gabletop Carton for Mouthwash Cuts Plastic by 80%
Packaging Robotics: Universal Logic's retrofit at the VA
Robotics
Robotic Pill Fulfillment Modules at the VA Get a Retrofit
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
R Pet Bottle For Carbonated Soft Drinks
rPET Bottle for Carbonated Soft Drinks
Sidel’s StarLITE R 100% rPET bottle, designed for carbonated soft drinks, features an optimized mold base profile and uses an advanced stretch rod end design.
Conveying Systems for Robotic Pick-and-Place Packaging
Semi-Automatic End Load Cartoner
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
Packaging World August 2023
August 2023
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »